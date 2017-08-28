Mindfulness: A new approach to fashion in footwear
"Fashion" in its original sense, is defined by change, newness and seasonality. It is cutting edge, it is ever changing, and it is highly coveted.
But what if the items, which we wear, could not only appeal to our sense of fashion, but also to our innate sense of mindfulness? What if fashion could be good for how we look and good for how we feel? What if ....... we could be mindfully stylish?
At shaherazad.com we believe that fashion in footwear can be cutting edge, ever-changing and highly coveted ..... but it can also be mindful. How? Here's how we make mindfully stylish shoes at Shoes by Shaherazad:
Mindful Step 1:
We only ever use luxury materials in our shoes. This means that the leathers are always premium calfskin, which will last, and last, and last. You'll need to replace the heel tips over time (this is normal with much loved heels due to your body weight pushing down on to a very small surface area) but the leather will stay tip top and shiny for many happy years. We make "keep forever" shoes. Not to be thrown away with every season.
Mindful Step 2:
Our shoes are handcrafted right here in England by specially trained craftspeople. This means that each pair takes many hours to craft; anything worth loving always does. And to make sure that the shoes are reliable as well as stylish, we seal them after hand crafting with a gentle machine kiss.
Mindful Step 3:
Shoes which, can be kept for a lifetime deserve to be stored in a lust worthy box. We treat ours to the gold foil treatment, luxury ribbons and luscious deep black tissue paper. Every time you open your box your senses will tingle with stylish anticipation. Time and time again.
Mindful Step 4:
Good heels must not only look good, they must feel good. Shoes by Shaherazad are handcrafted to include a unique technology, which provides up to 18 hours of comfort. This means that the heels can be worn gracefully from boardroom to bar. You can keep your mind on contracts and cocktails - most certainly no need to worry about aching feet. You can happily go through your day with the poise, grace and elegance of a flamingo.
Mindful Step 5:
But what when the urge to have a new look strikes? Shoes by Shaherazad can be transformed to accompany all kinds of outfits through our unique shoellery (shoe jewellery) concept. The shoes can be worn plain by day and then - kapow - add shoellery by night when contracts turn to cocktails or dinner date turns to dancefloor. This means that one shoe can be updated as often as you like, without cluttering up your wardrobe.
Mindful Step 6:
The final feel good factor, which comes from mindful fashion is knowing that it does good for others. A sustainable shoe, which, can be worn for years, certainly provides the feel good factor. But Shoes by Shaherazad provides even more of a halo effect. Every pair purchased provides a woman or girl living in poverty with the opportunity to gain an education. This means that the shoes actually help to lift women out of poverty. What better way to feel good about fashion? Making a conscious effort to help others whilst treating yourself is the ultimate in mindful style.
Join us and feel mindfully good!
For more information visit www.shaherazad.com
Read the Women Talking article about founder Shaherazad and her shoes here
Olivia.
