Make-Up For Brides-To-Be

Most brides will tell you that their wedding day is all about the dress, and indeed it is – but once you’ve got the perfect dress, the perfect venue, and the perfect hairstyle, you are going to want to have your makeup looking perfect for your entire wedding day. Here are some tips from bridal make-up artist, Kelli Waldock (http://www.kelliwaldock.co.uk)
- It’s a tired old saying but ‘get lots of beauty sleep’. The fresher your skin is without makeup, the fresher it will be with makeup on.
- There will be much celebration on your big day and probably your hen night too – with champagne flowing… so ensure you keep your skin hydrated by drinking plenty of water, using a light moisturiser and by keeping your bedroom ventilated at nighttime.
- Get into the habit of exfoliating twice weekly to remove all dead skin and dirt; and splashing your face with cold water, so that the pores of your skin close up.
- If you are having a facial or any other cosmetic or beauty treatments ensure that you try them out in good time before the wedding, just in case you have a reaction such as redness or puffiness.
- Ensure you have a trial for your wedding makeup a good few weeks prior to your big day, and test out the makeup to see how long it stays looking fresh.
- Waterproof mascara is a must for brides, as there may be perspiration from nerves and tears of joy. Also carry a soft tissue if you need to dab away any tears beneath your eyes. Avoid touching your face with your hands too much as the makeup can wipe away with the moisture of your fingers.
- Use a long-lasting lip colour, designed for staying power. Lip-liner will stop the colour from bleeding out of the edges of your mouth, as well as provide a guide for re-application. You will be sipping drinks, and kissing guests, not to mention your groom, so ensure you have your lipstick or gloss and a mirror tucked into your purse, or garter.
- Use a primer for your lips, and eyes. Gel and powders will stay on the primer better than creams.
- If you are getting married in a hot climate keep the makeup light in application, and use minerals or powders as opposed to creams, as the heat will melt thicker makeup.
- The most important element of your look is the base, because your makeup can be built-up smoothly and super glam if you ensure you have good foundations. Airbrushing foundations are really great because they usually do not require touch-ups, whatever the weather conditions! And if they are silicone-based products they give a flawless finish, and a light weightless feel without compromising on durability, and is the perfect base to create a bridal makeup look.
Jordan Martin
