MAD Paris
A beautiful timepiece, as unique as you are…
We wear watches for many reasons: as a practical timepiece, after all a wristwatch is the most convenient way to tell the time.
A signal of style and self-expression - often a stylish watch will attract more attention than any other item in your wardrobe.
Individuality - It is clear a watch can communicate a lot about the wearer’s personality. For those that prefer a bit of high-status bling on their wrist, a Rolex can be an understated and timeless.
Heritage - Wristwatches are a symbol of tradition and history encased in a showpiece with extreme craftsmanship, these can we passed on throughout the family to remember the people that wore them.
Wearing a watch is a perfect way to add interest to an outfit as a fashion accessory and of course a statement piece of jewellery.
Womentalking have been looking at the exclusive customized watches from MAD Paris.
The MAD mission is to give clients the opportunity to create a unique piece, designed in their own image, a kind of extension of their personality. Founded by the imagination of Gregory Dreyfus, this insatiable antique watch collector came up with the somewhat unorthodox idea of customising one of his timepieces by exploiting the aesthetic aspect of an industrial process.
After his first timepiece success, it was soon apparent there was a great demand for this tailored service. Orders came flooding in. Whether Rolexes, Patek Philippes or Audemars Piguets, friends handed over their finest timepieces for a complete makeover using this new technique. The realisation of Gregorys dream led to the creation of a new kind of watchmaking firm, dedicated entirely to customizing luxury wristwatches, the only limit being the imagination.
The MAD workshop opened in 2007 and the adventure began…
MAD can bespoke your watch in a number of ways: From the most discreet personalisation to the most sophisticated work. MAD customisations come with a lifetime guarantee as well as a 5-year international service warranty.
Staying true to the original watch design, MAD can simply apply a coating to the watch to give it a fun, offbeat, contemporary twist. Clients can choose from black, blue, titanium grey, chocolate or khaki.
For a more extreme level of customisation resulting in an extremely unique design, every last part of the watch can be modified and decorated with engraving.
The blingiest of the MAD collections is made up of pieces set with black, white, cognac or rainbow diamonds, in shapes ranging from round brilliant and baguette to princess cut. The result is spectacular and highly unusual.
The crème de la crème, the ultimate achievement is a selection of limited editions and unique pieces from collaborations with artists and other prestigious partners. A must for collectors.
For more information visit mad-paris.com
Poppy Watt
MAD Paris
A beautiful timepiece, as unique as you are…
We wear watches for many reasons: as a practical timepiece, after all a wristwatch is the most convenient way to tell the time.
A signal of style and self-expression - often a stylish watch will attract more attention than any other item in your wardrobe.
Individuality - It is clear a watch can communicate a lot about the wearer’s personality. For those that prefer a bit of high-status bling on their wrist, a Rolex can be an understated and timeless.
Heritage - Wristwatches are a symbol of tradition and history encased in a showpiece with extreme craftsmanship, these can we passed on throughout the family to remember the people that wore them.
Wearing a watch is a perfect way to add interest to an outfit as a fashion accessory and of course a statement piece of jewellery.
Womentalking have been looking at the exclusive customized watches from MAD Paris.
The MAD mission is to give clients the opportunity to create a unique piece, designed in their own image, a kind of extension of their personality. Founded by the imagination of Gregory Dreyfus, this insatiable antique watch collector came up with the somewhat unorthodox idea of customising one of his timepieces by exploiting the aesthetic aspect of an industrial process.
After his first timepiece success, it was soon apparent there was a great demand for this tailored service. Orders came flooding in. Whether Rolexes, Patek Philippes or Audemars Piguets, friends handed over their finest timepieces for a complete makeover using this new technique. The realisation of Gregorys dream led to the creation of a new kind of watchmaking firm, dedicated entirely to customizing luxury wristwatches, the only limit being the imagination.
The MAD workshop opened in 2007 and the adventure began…
MAD can bespoke your watch in a number of ways: From the most discreet personalisation to the most sophisticated work. MAD customisations come with a lifetime guarantee as well as a 5-year international service warranty.
Staying true to the original watch design, MAD can simply apply a coating to the watch to give it a fun, offbeat, contemporary twist. Clients can choose from black, blue, titanium grey, chocolate or khaki.
For a more extreme level of customisation resulting in an extremely unique design, every last part of the watch can be modified and decorated with engraving.
The blingiest of the MAD collections is made up of pieces set with black, white, cognac or rainbow diamonds, in shapes ranging from round brilliant and baguette to princess cut. The result is spectacular and highly unusual.
The crème de la crème, the ultimate achievement is a selection of limited editions and unique pieces from collaborations with artists and other prestigious partners. A must for collectors.
For more information visit mad-paris.com
Poppy Watt