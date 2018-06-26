Love your feet
Our feet take the weight of our whole body on a daily basis, yet we give them less attention than they deserve.
Foot problems can quickly lead to discomfort and affect the way you walk, run and even stand. This, in turn, can cause knee, hip and back pain. With this knowledge alone it makes sense to keep your feet as healthy as possible throughout your lifetime and take special care to choose the right shoes for all occasions.
Here are some suggestions to keep your feet in tiptop condition:
Most importantly, keep your feet clean by washing them every day in warm soapy water.
Dry your feet thoroughly after washing them, especially between the toes; this will help prevent fungal infections.
If your skin is dry, apply moisturising cream all over the foot, except for between the toes. Gently remove hard skin and calluses with a pumice stone or foot file.
Trim your toenails regularly using proper nail clippers. Cut straight across, never at an angle or down the edges as this can cause an ingrown toenail.
Be shoe savvy. Wear high heels and pointed shoes for special occasions only, and always wear the right shoes for the job.
Take into account that the sole of your footwear should provide cushioning and protection for comfortable walking, and enough grip to prevent slipping. The upper should ideally be made from natural materials such as leather or breathable fabrics to keep feet comfortable and the Linings should be made from breathable materials such as leather or fabric to keep the foot fresh.
When fitting shoes make sure there is 1cm of space between your longest toe and the end of the shoe – pressing the upper to locate the position of your toes can easily check this.
Check there’s enough room for your toes to wiggle in the shoe.
There should be enough width in the shoe to accommodate your whole foot – there should be no pressure on the joints on the sides of your foot.
For comfort, shoes shouldn’t slip at the back. If the shoe slips when you walk, push your heel to the back of the shoe, then try altering the laces or straps to improve the fit against your foot.
Feet are adaptable and can withstand a lot of pressure before they rebel. If you walk a lot, it’s important to choose footwear that won’t damage your feet. They should have lace-up fastenings to keep the feet firmly in place, which will help to prevent blisters and keep the toes from slipping forwards.
Shoes for Sports
Getting the right shoe really cuts down on the likelihood of suffering a sports-related injury. Make sure that you buy a shoe that is designed for the activity you are doing:
Running shoes – are designed for just that – running! They are very flexible, which enables the foot to bend and flex through each step. Addnature outdoor equipment store offers a terrific range of running shoes for comfort as well as style. I like the idea of the Icebug Zeal3 RB9X Running Shoes for Women. These are ideal for even the most demanding types of terrain. Upper materials are durable and gain very little weight in wet conditions. The Salming Elements Running Shoes Women have received great reviews with excellent water drainage this allows the ultimate off trail and swim run experience.
Cross trainers – are much stiffer and provide greater support for the foot when side-to-side movements are made, allowing them to be used across a range of activities.
Sports shoes – designed for tennis, basketball, etc. and give a combination of flexibility and sideways support.
Fitness shoes – are designed for aerobics, etc. They combine flexibility with support and incorporate cushioning to lessen the effect of shock generated during high-impact work.
Don't let the incorrect footwear get in the way of keeping your feet happy!
Poppy Watt
