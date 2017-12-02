Get the party glow this season
The most sociable time of year is almost upon us and the colour me beautiful team love any excuse to dress up and have fun!
Gorgeous textures and embellishments are key trends for this season and are a great way to update your party look.
THE texture to be seen in this Christmas is VELVET - and we have a major crush.
From jackets to dresses, skirts to trousers; velvet is the ultimate luxe fabric to take your outfit from drab to fab.
Intensify the impact of velvet by getting yours in one of this season's key colours (greens and reds) and you'll be ready to dazzle!
Remember; there are different weights of velvet available, meaning some styles will be more fluid whilst others will be heavier and have more shaping to them. Select a weight of fabric that works with your body line and scale to balance your look.
If you want to bring velvet into your daytime look try a corduroy skirt or trousers, as this is a type of velvet too.
In addition to velvet, chiffon, damask, taffeta and leather are all looks which you'll be able to find on the High Street within the next few weeks.
Those of you who fall into the ROMANTIC style personality category will have a ball with all the textures and embellishments on offer. If you want to toughen up the look of chiffon and taffeta a little to suit your style try pairing an elegant skirt with a leather biker jacket for a different take on party wear.
Remember - the most important thing is to wear whatever makes you feel GLAMOROUS and COMFORTABLE!
For more information visit colourmebeautiful.co.uk
Poppy Watt
