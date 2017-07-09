Gabrielle Swimwear.
Looking and feeling good in swimwear is not always the easiest of shopping tasks. Some may feel a painful and futile exercise, but it is possible to find a suit that fits your body well and makes you feel great.
Students of Design is an online marketplace who offer distinctive products created by carefully selected designers who have perhaps taken some stress out of this shopping exercise.
The brainchild of three young business women Lindy Staadecker, Anoesjcka Gianotti and Michelle Parekh who with their combined experience and skills in fashion, design and business developed SODS to support emerging design talent in the fashion and lifestyle arenas, connecting fashion and lifestyle designers with individual and industry buyers, worldwide.
As an exclusive UK stockist Students of Design have recently launched Gabrielle Swimwear here in the UK
Founded in Cape Town, South Africa Gabrielle Swimwear is a designer swimwear label.
They provide quality, ethically produced one pieces and bikinis in a range of styles to suit all silhouettes from halter necks, high waisted shapes and string tie bikinis.
They take great pride and care in each and every piece that they make and all pieces are sold as separates, offering the option to mix and match and choose your sizing for the perfect fit.
Their new collections are made with their very own, exclusively designed prints, inspired from our beautiful nature, using top quality lycra fabric:
YORI POLY: 190/200gm/m2, 82% Poly 18% Spandex.
Each piece is highly breathable and offers moisture wicking and fast drying.
They are also chlorine resistant thanks to Creora highclo by Hyosung.
Certified by Reach and OKEA-TEX.
The swimwear offers a UPF 50+
Women Talking tips on choosing swimwear
Know your body type. Your shape and where you naturally distribute weight. This will determine which swimsuit will look best on you.
Choose colours and fabrics that will highlight your best features and downplay your less-loved parts. The secret to a good swimsuit is drawing the eye to the most flattering parts of your figure; this will help you to feel more comfortable as well as looking your best.
Select the right cut:
A one-piece swimsuit will hide your waist.
A 1940s-style, bathing-beauty bottom that's high waisted can also help hide a waist.
A tankini will highlight your waist, because it draws the eye to the section of skin that's showing.
Boyshorts make your hips look wider, regardless of the colour.
High-cut bikini bottoms create the illusion of longer, leaner legs.
Halter tops draw attention to the bust, as do triangle tops.
Tie-front bikini tops draw the eye to the bust, as well as pulling the breasts closer to one another, effectively making them look larger. If you have small breasts and want them to look larger, this might be a good fit.
Bandeau tops will make the bust seem wider.
Once you have made your choice, it's now time to enjoy the rest of the summer!
Poppy Watt
Gabrielle Swimwear.
Looking and feeling good in swimwear is not always the easiest of shopping tasks. Some may feel a painful and futile exercise, but it is possible to find a suit that fits your body well and makes you feel great.
Students of Design is an online marketplace who offer distinctive products created by carefully selected designers who have perhaps taken some stress out of this shopping exercise.
The brainchild of three young business women Lindy Staadecker, Anoesjcka Gianotti and Michelle Parekh who with their combined experience and skills in fashion, design and business developed SODS to support emerging design talent in the fashion and lifestyle arenas, connecting fashion and lifestyle designers with individual and industry buyers, worldwide.
As an exclusive UK stockist Students of Design have recently launched Gabrielle Swimwear here in the UK
Founded in Cape Town, South Africa Gabrielle Swimwear is a designer swimwear label.
They provide quality, ethically produced one pieces and bikinis in a range of styles to suit all silhouettes from halter necks, high waisted shapes and string tie bikinis.
They take great pride and care in each and every piece that they make and all pieces are sold as separates, offering the option to mix and match and choose your sizing for the perfect fit.
Their new collections are made with their very own, exclusively designed prints, inspired from our beautiful nature, using top quality lycra fabric:
YORI POLY: 190/200gm/m2, 82% Poly 18% Spandex.
Each piece is highly breathable and offers moisture wicking and fast drying.
They are also chlorine resistant thanks to Creora highclo by Hyosung.
Certified by Reach and OKEA-TEX.
The swimwear offers a UPF 50+
Women Talking tips on choosing swimwear
Know your body type. Your shape and where you naturally distribute weight. This will determine which swimsuit will look best on you.
Choose colours and fabrics that will highlight your best features and downplay your less-loved parts. The secret to a good swimsuit is drawing the eye to the most flattering parts of your figure; this will help you to feel more comfortable as well as looking your best.
Select the right cut:
A one-piece swimsuit will hide your waist.
A 1940s-style, bathing-beauty bottom that's high waisted can also help hide a waist.
A tankini will highlight your waist, because it draws the eye to the section of skin that's showing.
Boyshorts make your hips look wider, regardless of the colour.
High-cut bikini bottoms create the illusion of longer, leaner legs.
Halter tops draw attention to the bust, as do triangle tops.
Tie-front bikini tops draw the eye to the bust, as well as pulling the breasts closer to one another, effectively making them look larger. If you have small breasts and want them to look larger, this might be a good fit.
Bandeau tops will make the bust seem wider.
Once you have made your choice, it's now time to enjoy the rest of the summer!
Poppy Watt