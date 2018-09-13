Flared skirts for Autumn
If you want this autumn to be your most stylish season yet, then flared skirts are the way to go.
We have looked at Leda Di Marti’s AW18 collection of full skirts, which are both ultra flattering, and on trend for the season ahead.
The flared skirt is the perfect piece to let you easily transition from late summer and into autumn. The mid waist length is conservative but cool and carefree. These skirts can be dialled up for the office when teamed with a blouse and heels. Or for a sportier look, add a simple T and flats or trainers.
Showcasing Leda’s innate Italian flair for colour, you can choose from the striking peacock blue or aubergine block colour skirts or the dramatic silver grey skirt.
Her playful printed styles feature an abundance of florals adding an injection of colour to your winter wardrobe. The enchanting fuchsia and bright red fruit symbolises and reflects the colours at the beginning of the autumn in the South of Italy. Also hidden within the enticing design, is a pictorial tribute to the majestic Italian city Matera marking this UNESCO city’s recent nomination as Culture Capital City of Europe 2019 and the ‘Sassi’ stones this area is famous for.
To view and shop collections visit e-commerce shop Seekers of Design www.sods.co.uk.
For further information visit www.ledadimarti.com.
