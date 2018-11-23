Festive Feel Good Factor
Everyone needs a festive jumper and this year you can add some extra feel-good factor to your Christmas wardrobe thanks to The Royal British Legion.
Featuring a friendly polar bear, wrapped in a woolly hat and scarf adorned with the charity's iconic poppies, this fun jumper is available in a range of sizes and is sure to be a festive favourite with the whole family.
The jumper comes with added feel-good factor as all the profits raised from its sale go directly to The Royal British and help fund their important work providing care and support to all members of the Armed Forces community.
The jumpers are available directly from the Legion’s official online store here, for £34.99, where you can also find a host of other Christmas gift ideas.
Poppy Watt
The Royal British Legion’s work is encapsulated in its motto: Live On – to the memory of the fallen and the future of the living. The Legion is the nation's biggest Armed Forces charity providing care and support to all members of the British Armed Forces past and present and their families. It is the national custodian of Remembrance and safeguards the Military Covenant between the nation and its Armed Forces. It is well known for the annual Poppy Appeal, and its emblem the red poppy.
www.britishlegion.org.uk
