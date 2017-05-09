Feeling Floral
With the recent glorious weather in the UK it certainly feels like the time is right to unpack the Spring/Summer essentials and prepare for the season ahead.
Florals are synonymous with spring and if you haven’t tried incorporating them into your outfit before, then now is the perfect time to give them a try.
Read the Colour me Beautiful top tips on how to wear florals…
1.Size Matters
Consider the size of print if you decide to wear florals. If you’re petite, smaller more delicate prints are best. If you’re of average height then a medium size pattern will work well and if you’re grand (5’7 and taller) then you can go for something a little bigger and bolder.
2. Colour Lovers
Patterns are generally more colourful, particularly florals. As long as the overriding colour falls into your colour palette then this is fine. You could even pick out a particular colour from within the pattern for your accessories to ensure everything harmonises with your colouring.
3. Shape Up
Wear florals on your bottom half if you have an inverted triangle body shape and on your top half if you have a triangle body shape. Remember; whenever you wear your print is where the eye will be drawn so use them to show off your best bits.
4. Funky Feet
Embellished footwear is big news this Spring so you may want to consider trainers with a floral embossed print on them. A great way of ‘dipping your toe’ (pun intended!) into florals!
5. Subtle Statements
If you want to do florals in a more subtle way then consider adding a broach or scarf with a floral design to your outfit. Scarves also look great tied around your handbag so if the weather is too warm to wear one around your neck you can still customise your look in this way.
Find out how to wear florals to suit you best by contacting your local colour me beautiful consultant here.
Poppy Watt
