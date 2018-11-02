Emily Carter Look Mate
This autumn, innovative sock label Look Mate London release their latest collaborative design with British illustrator Emily Carter.
Emily Carter is a talented British designer based in London, specialising in hand illustrated silk accessories. Her collections incorporate themes from natural history, flora, fauna and scientific illustration to create surreal and unique prints. Each design begins as a detailed original drawing, with experiments in colour and composition leading to the finished design, which is, then hand illustrated. Her accessories are printed on high-quality 100% silk and are hemmed and packaged by hand. Every item is produced and finished in England to the highest standard.
A chance meeting of minds and designs at London Fashion Week was the original spark behind the new collaboration with Look Mate London. Carter’s Prism Sock was inspired by themes close to Emily’s heart – those of Art Deco and abstract art. The creation of the sock also led to the development of her latest silk scarf collection entitled ‘Spectrum’. The organic cotton socks, suitable for both men and women, feature a colourful, bold design and a playful take on the prism. Each sock is edged in black on the top and toe to create a dramatic and eye-catching effect on the foot.
Look Mate prides itself on working with inspiring creatives to create a product, which is a cut above the rest, making their socks a luxurious yet everyday item. The international designers who collaborate with Look Mate range from furniture designers to visual artists, giving each sock a very distinctive look and vibe. Every pair of socks is produced by second-generation sock makers in Armenia, where quality is paramount.
For Look Mate, the devil is in the detail from the flash of colour, to the unique patterns and the luxurious foot feel. These are socks that can spark a conversation, can make a connection or even take you on your next adventure.
The Prism socks launch in mid-October 2018 and are exclusively available from www.lookmate.co.
Each pair is priced £12 and come beautifully packaged for box fresh feet.
Poppy Watt
