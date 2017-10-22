A coat for every occasion
It’s that time of year when we start to reach for outerwear to keep us cosy.
How many Winter coats do you own and are they doing the job when it comes to keeping you both chic and warm for all occasions?
After all, your coat is an essential item so you need to make sure yours does the job.
There are actually three types of coat that should be in your repertoire for the season ahead.
Every day/every weather
This will be the most practical coat you own, we all need something that really is going to weather any storm (even you Dramatics out there!)
So-called ‘duvet coats’ are great for Winter walks, commutes to and from the office or the school run as they offer warmth and protection from the elements. Whilst there is little that can be done to style a padded coat to show off your figure (save perhaps a belt if you have a defined waist), you can make sure the colour is fabulous. You can go one of two ways; either a versatile neutral accessorised with a colourful scarf, or one of your favourite statement shades from your palette. Either way make sure the colour that is next to your face it really working wonders for you.
Remember to also consider the length of your everyday coat, if you drive: have a shortish coat; if you walk: have a long coat to protect your knees from the cold but also from being battered by the rain!
Smart/casual everyday
Whilst wrapping up in something practical is great, there will also be occasions when you want something a little chicer. Perhaps you’re indulging in some Saturday shopping followed by lunch with friends; you need a coat that is warm but not too bulky, practical but still stylish.
Cocoon coats are wonderfully versatile and fabulously warm at this time of year and come in an array of colours. They’re more of a statement ‘look’ rather than something that will flatter your figure, so ensure you stick to the guidelines for dressing for your body shape with the rest of your look to fit and flatter in all the right places underneath your coat.
Trench coats are also another popular style this season and tend to come in lighter weight fabrics, offering more shape and definition. The belt is a great way to show off a defined waist and you can layer a roll neck underneath or a scarf over the top to keep you warm. Beware of fabrics when it comes to trench coats as they can sometimes be a little heavy and stiff. Heavier fabrics are fine if you have a straighter body shape (although make sure you belt them at the back to keep your look uncluttered). If you’re curvy choose a fluid fabric that will skim your curves and cinch in at the waist.
Evening
When you’re headed out for a night on the town you don’t want to be hiding your fabulous outfit under a dowdy coat. This is the time to call on your inner drama-queen (if you haven't already!) and go for something with a little WOW factor!
Velvet, faux fur trims, jewelled embellishments and embroidery are all big news this season so you may want to embrace one or more of these trends. This is the coat to have fun with and it should make you feel like a million dollars so that when you make your entrance at that party, all eyes are on you!
For more information about your style visit colourmebeautiful.co.uk
Poppy Watt
