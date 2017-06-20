Blazers to update your look.
Summer is now upon us, but unpredictable temperatures mean that when it comes to Britain in the summertime, it always pays to be prepared.
The colour me beautiful team have suggested several chic outerwear options to consider keeping you stylish whilst we wait for the temperatures to really heat up…
Classic Blazer
Perfect to create shape and show off a slim waist (opt for a style with darting so it pulls in around your middle). Neutral colours like Stone, Taupe, Pewter and Charcoal are all versatile, or to make a bit of a statement choose something in more of a statement shade from your dominant colour palette. Greens, blues and reds will all give a fresh, feel to your outfit.
Denim Jacket
Perfect for those of you with Natural style personality; a simple denim jacket will give a casual look the perfect finishing touch. Remember to opt for a denim that suits your skin tone; Deeps should go for a dark navy shade, whereas Lights will look better in something more washed-out.
Trench Coat
Classic and stylish, a trench coat is a staple that every woman can utilise as part of her wardrobe and is a great choice as smarter outerwear for work. If you have a curvy body shape (for example Hourglass or Triangle), choose a belted style to show off your waist. Straighter body shapes (Lean Column or Rectangle) should choose one with a little shaping but no belt around the middle to keep your look simple and uncluttered.
Finally, remember to accessorise! Lightweight scarves in a colour (or combination of colours) from your palette, will add a little extra warmth on chillier days as well as a pop of colour to pull together your whole look.
Want to find out which jacket is right for you? Get in touch with your local colour me beautiful consultant here.
Poppy Watt
