Explorer's tea Chest No1
There’s something very special about candlelight, and when it comes decorated and fragranced who can resist adding candles around their home, especially in the bleak midwinter?
We burn many candles in our household for the scent, the sense of relaxation, to style rooms and, of course, the relaxing ambience created.
I have become a fan of the Dragonfly’s Explorer's Tea Chest No1 luxury scented candle made from artisan tea experts.
In celebration of Dragonfly Tea’s 15th anniversary, the team turned to one of the world’s most accomplished perfumers, Alberto Morillas of Mizensir, to create a special edition hand-made birthday candle to capture all the romance, craftsmanship and sensory richness that defines the great tea traditions.
Dragonfly’s Explorer's Tea Chest No1 is steeped in warm and fragrant tea notes, imbued with a slight muscatel sweetness, and rounded with aromatic hints of fine aged wood.
Like their tea, this luxurious handmade candle evokes calm relaxation and sensory pleasure.
It certainly ticks all my boxes because it:
- Burns evenly – no lopsided burning leaving a black mark up one side of the glass.
- Fragrances the room – just opening the box left a beautiful aroma in the room, the candle before burning left a sweet scent and when burning you enjoy sweet notes of the fragrance
Overall I was very impressed with
- 55 hours of burn time
- Nice long wick – nothing more irritating than losing the wick in a candle and not being able to relight it.
- Hot and cold scent throw – you can pick up the scent whether the candle is burning or not.
A perfect gift this Christmas!
Available in a beautiful Celebration Gift Box alongside two exceptional artisan teas, Tea Chest No.1 is the ideal Christmas gift - whether a luxurious stocking filler or an exciting present under the tree - for any tea lover, ethical hedonist or even that hard-to-buy for aunt. RRP £40
For more details please visit www.dragonflytea.com
Poppy Watt.
