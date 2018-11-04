Super SKI JUMP
Hours of fun with this brilliant, ultimate trick challenge!
Fresh out of the box comes this brilliant, unique table-top game that’s set to race off the shelves this Autumn! Super Ski Jump (rrp £19.99, age 8+) is played by between 2 and 4 players over 3 thrilling rounds - and the ultimate aim of the game is to send your skiing character flying down the sizeable ski ramp and score the most points by doing tricks and nailing the perfect landing!
Players take it in turns to jump once in each round, choosing which of the four characters and the playing piece (Sledge, Bath Tub, Snowboard, Skis) they would like to use. Once you’ve assembled and set up the ski jump ramp, you’re ready to go.
Take a deep breath, and off you go!
To get started, the youngest player goes first - placing his or her character at the top of the ramp, and adjusting the height of the ski ramp to one of the three different levels. To start your jump, turn the wheel to send your character whizzing down the ramp. Now for the skillful part … press down on the lever to raise the lower part of the ramp and send your character off into the air!
Make sure you watch your jump closely to count the number of flips and the style of landing. When you’ve finished your jump, count the points based on which playing piece you chose, how many flips you managed and how you landed. Mark your points on the scorecard and it’s on to the next player.
Repeat the process for all players over the three rounds to complete the game. At the end of the final round, the players are ranked based on their single highest scoring jump, and of course, the winner is the player with the highest score! If any two players have the same highest score, they must enter into a nail-biting ‘Jump Off’ competition against each other - with a single jump to determine who is the overall Champion this time round!
The Scoring Process
Players are awarded the following points based on which Playing Piece they select … but watch out … higher points mean harder landings! Choose from the Sledge (100 points), the Bath Tub (150 points), the Snowboard (150 points) or the Skis (250 points).
Players are also awarded points based on the Number of Flips completed – a Single Flip gets 100 points, a Double Flip is worth 200 points, and a Triple Flip or More a satisfying 250 points!
And as for the oh so crucial Landing, players are awarded the following points based on where and how their character lands, with additional points awarded separately if the figure lands in a standing position: Over the Banner is 100 points, Hit the Ramp is 200 points, Under the Banner is a worthy 250 points, and the ultimate achievement of a Standing Position landing garners an additional 300 points!
It’s easy to see how ‘Practice makes Perfect’ in this intriguing, highly addictive game!
Poppy Watt
