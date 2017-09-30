Stitch & Story
Knitting kits made simple
Knitting is cool and relaxing and beats the colouring in trend that has overtaken us into a cocked hat, or even a woolly jumper!
And once you put those needles down, you can take pride in what you have created and impress those who have no idea how to cast on and get knitting. It’s like a magic trick!
Not only is knitting a way to relax, but it’s pretty easy, with most patterns consisting of the same few stitches over and over, meaning you can zone out and use your muscle memory to get the job done. It’s meditation with rhythmic motion, taking your focus away from anxiety, depression, and stress.
While knitting helps to improve your motor function and mood, it also stimulates your brain to keep it healthy. The more you use your brain, the healthier it becomes, and the longer it lasts. It keeps your joints too; healthy too, reducing risk of arthritis and tendinitis.
I recently enjoyed meeting the two friends behind Stitch and Story Jennifer Lam and Jen Hoang. Their mission is to make knitting simple, giving new knitters a stress-free learning experience. Their all-in-one kits contain everything to get started and learn the basic techniques, including how to cast on, knit, purl, cast off, and sew.
Each kit contains everything you will need for your project. You can even customise your kit with their selection of modern yarn colours as well as choose from their sustainable and eco-friendly super chunky or superfine baby 100% merino wool. With help from the Stitch & Story simple illustrations, online tutorials, and knitting workshops, you'll be all set to achieve your own creation in no time at all.
In February 2012 Jennifer had an idea to "throw some wool in a bag with a good pattern and clear instructions" after struggling to find a good knitting project and relentlessly needing to scour the Internet and haberdashery shops every time. Jen jumped on board having also experienced the same problem.
Their passion for knitting gave them the inspiration to create Stitch & Story: the ultimate go-to site for learning to knit and for all things woolly.
They've made extra effort to break away from stereotypes by offering all-in-one, DIY kits with knitting patterns reflecting current fashion trends and lifestyle products. Their desire to create clean and communicative concepts stems from their combined backgrounds in design and publishing.
“We love knitting and want to share this with all wannabe knitters but with so many choices in yarns, pattern books, and materials, deciding on a knitting project can be quite overwhelming. Learning to knit takes time, money, and effort, so it’s important that first-time knitters understand the best choice of materials, methods and techniques, without it being taxing to learn”.
They've held knitting workshops, commissioned knitted pieces, as well as collaborated with a few amazing people along the way including their endorser, Somewhereto, a dedicated charity which helps small enterprises by finding them space.
As advocates of the Campaign for Wool, they've had the greatest honour of meeting the patron, HRH Prince Charles earlier this year at a business event to promote sustainability in knitting. They even managed to knit Prince George a bunny and baby booties.
Jen & Jen are happy to announce a recent new collaboration with global baby brand Sophie la giraffe, putting together a range of craft knit kits with the festive season in mind.
Not only do these kits look the part, they are the perfect gift for new mums.They are fun to create with a lasting end result.
For more information visit www.stitchandstory.com
Poppy Watt
