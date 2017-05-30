T A B O O
“Hardy is an extraordinarily charismatic performer.”
Daily Telegraph
“The most entertaining drama currently on TV.”
TheGuardian.com
“One of the most extraordinary, subversive, dramas British television has ever produced.”
Daily Mail
“Dark, brooding and consistently brilliant.”
The Observer
From executive producers Ridley Scott, Tom Hardy, and Steven Knight comes the year's most talked about drama as the acclaimed new series,TABOO, arrives on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital on May 29th courtesy of STUDIOCANAL. Gritty, atmospheric, and visually stunning, TABOO is a thrilling and immersive journey into a world of 19th century political and psychological intrigue, as Academy Awardâ-nominated actor Tom Hardy leads an all-star cast on a descent into pre-Victorian London’s heart of darkness.
Set in 1814, TABOO follows James Keziah Delaney (Tom Hardy), a man who has been to the ends of the earth and returns irrevocably changed. Believed to be long dead, he returns home to London from Africa to inherit what is left of his father's shipping empire and rebuild a life for himself. But his father's legacy is a poisoned chalice, and with enemies lurking in every dark corner, James must navigate increasingly complex territories and assemble his very own delinquent league of the damned to avoid his own death sentence. Encircled by conspiracy, murder and betrayal, a dark family mystery unfolds in a combustible tale of love and treachery.
The series is collectively brought to life by a talented, international ensemble cast that, in addition to Hardy, includes Jonathan Pryce, Oona Chaplin, Stephen Graham, Michael Kelly, Jessie Buckley, David Hayman, Tom Hollander, Jason Watkins, Franke Potente, Jefferson Hall, Ed Hogg, Leo Bill, Christopher Fairbank, Richard Dixon, Mark Gatiss, Nicholas Woodeson, Lucian Msamati, and introducing Robert Parker.
Unlike anything to receive a Saturday evening prime time slot on BBC1, the gripping eight-part series is a dark, moody, and subversive take on the classic period drama that paints Georgian London at its grisly best. Based on an original story by Tom and his father, Chips Hardy, the series reunites Hardy with Academy Awardâ-nominated writer Steven Knight for their third collaboration following Locke and Peaky Blinders.
TABOO is created by Steven Knight with Tom Hardy, and Chips Hardy, who is also the show’s consulting producer. Executive producers are Ridley Scott and Kate Crowe for Scott Free London, Tom Hardy and Dean Baker for Hardy Son & Baker, and Steven Knight. The series is produced by Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker for BBC One and FX with Sonar Entertainment distributing worldwide outside the UK.
With a second season of TABOO already confirmed, now is the time to catch up on 2017’s most addictive new series.
Women Talking interviewed real life witch Moondance to understand a little more about this practice in the 21st Century.
The dark themes of witchcraft are one of the pivotal back-stories to TABOO but they do not remain the exclusive domain of the past. To my surprise, witchcraft and witches are as relevant today as they were centuries ago and I was fortunate enough to speak with modern day witch, Moondance to understand more about its place in 21st century Britain.
“I was always fascinated with fairies and stories of witches when I was young,” Moondance informs me when we meet to discuss the matter in more detail as part of the release of TABOO on DVD this week.
“I came to appreciate the tales as I grew older but never really contemplated taking it a step further into actually becoming a practicing witch until many years later.
“I was working in a yoga centre in the Netherlands when I got the opportunity to do some research on the subject after reading an article on a modern-day witch.”
The true art of witchcraft has been with us for centuries and witches were not always treated with such disdain.
Ignorance, religion and to an extent the media have all helped to fashion a negative side to witchcraft.
“Witches used to help many people. They were close to the earth and nature and drew their energy and power from the moon, stars and the planet itself. There is something very powerful about connecting with the environment around you.”
So is witchcraft just another form of religion?
“Quite the opposite. It has minor similarities with major religions because they are all faith based but that is where it ends. Magic is about harnessing energy. There is no commitment or allegiance to a God.
“There is also no truth to the stylised concepts of black or white magic. All magic is good. Trying to make bad magic is possible but it takes a lot more effort and comes down to the individual rather than the magic itself.
“This is the same principal for most things in life.”
So what is the central theme of the craft that she practices as a witch?
“We need witchcraft in this age of technology more than ever because it brings balance to our lives. Technology draws us further away from our connection with the earth and that isn’t always a good thing. Our bond with this planet goes back to the dawn of time. The further away we get from that the more we lose that link to our centre.”
And what can she tell us about black cats and broomsticks?
“These are symbols – often misappropriated – to witches. Black cats are just one of many animals that are known as familiars. Companions to a witch.
“As for broomsticks. There are a number of absurdities around this myth but nothing that is relevant to our craft.”
Can anyone be a witch and is the term exclusive to women?
“Yes, witchcraft is open to anyone who wants to learn it but it is not the sole domain of females. Men can be witches too. If you want to join a coven then you have to seek one out. They are often much easier to find than you might realise.
George R Vaughan
George R Vaughan
