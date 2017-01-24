Short Stop….With Sonia Rockwell

How did you first get involved with acting?
“I was so young when I first started acting. My first play was when I was nine years old; it was Hansel and Gretel. I was in 4th grade and I remember putting the play on for my brothers class. I was so nervous I messed up the lines. My teacher told me no one even noticed. Theatre still makes me nervous. I love doing it but that adrenalin rush just before going on stage gets me every time to this day. It is not the same as filming on set, because on set, if you mess up or skip a line, the director can say cut, but in theatre, as they say, the show must go on.”
What was your dream career as a child?
“I remember when I was seven years old, I did a school project, and I said I wanted to be a trapeze artist in a Circus. It was my dream. I was in gymnastics and I just wanted to swing from the trapeze and play with animals. To this day my best friend and I say we are trapeze artists when people ask our profession. I love seeing peoples reactions.”
Was your family very supportive of your career choices?
“Absolutely! My family has never questioned any decisions I have made in life. They respect the choices I make and are always 100% supportive. They know I have an adventurous spirit, so over time I have another wild idea, they encourage it, they know I just want to explore so many possibilities.”
You have Spanish ancestry in your blood. Do you have a strong connection with that European past?
“I do! On my mother’s side of the family, we are decedents of the royal noble blood Ponce de Leon, the Spanish explorer and conquistador! He led the first known European expedition to Florida in the early 1500’s. He was said to be the founder of The Fountain of Youth! That is definitely my beauty secret! I love history and to be a part of an early explorer’s blood, it is no wonder I have an adventurous spirit.”
What would you have been had you not gone into acting?
“I think both my family and I thought I would have been a chemist like my mother, or an FBI agent, or work for NASA. It makes me laugh remembering my mom, telling me to put my school work away and go outside and play. Chemistry was my favourite subject in school, I loved experimenting in the lab so it was no surprise to me when I learned my mom was a bio-chemist and studied bacteriology. Our house was so clean you could eat off the floors.”
What has been your favourite project to date?
“I really loved playing Trixie on SCANDAL. The cast was incredible and I loved my big hair and quirky southern accent. I could barely speak fast enough for the show with a southern accent, the director would tell me to speak faster every take. I will say, I just filmed MACGYVER and I got to speak Portuguese with a really thick Portuguese accent. My most juicy part to date is a thriller I just wrapped, I was emotionally charged for weeks, I had blood and bruises on me for half the shoot and running around a boat was fun!”
What is waiting for you work-wise on the horizon?
“So much, I don’t know where to begin! This is just the beginning. Things are just starting to pick up for me, which is really exciting. I am developing my own series and comedic-drama, which is really fun. I love writing and developing characters, I am enjoying the process so much, I can’t wait to say I am officially in development.”
Do you think it is any harder getting work in the industry as a woman?
“I do. There are more lead roles for film and television for men but that is just how the business is at the moment. I’m so happy and grateful when I do land a role. Rule number one, never judge your character and enjoy becoming someone other than yourself.”
Do you have anyone in particular you would love to work with?
“Meryl Streep! She is the legend of our time. And Goldie Hawn, I’ve always been a big fan! I read a lot of biographies and autobiographies and Goldie’s story is wonderful. To work with either of them would be a dream.”
Who were your favorite stars growing up?
“I enjoyed watching Meg Ryan, she is so adorable and Goldie Hawn. I love comedic women who are beautiful and lovable.”
What are your interests outside of your work?
“I have so many. I love to travel and donate my time to volunteer work and philanthropy. I teach at a local acting academy because I enjoy the process so much and love watching my students grow and be creative. I learn a lot from them, especially the children, their imagination is limitless. I am also getting my pilots license. I love to fly and I’m obsessed with aviation. I definitely keep myself very busy.”
Do you have any advice for budding actors wanting to get into the industry?
“My advice goes along with a Martin Luther King Jr. quote, “Faith is taking the first step even when you can’t see the whole staircase.” You don’t have to know the end result or worry about how or when you will get there, just take that first step. Believe in yourself without a shadow of a doubt.”
Do you think the appointment of Donald Trump will have any impact on the film and TV industry in America?
“Not really. The only thing I see so far is that celebs are going to voice their opinions.”
Have you ever come to England?
“Many, many times. I used to be a flight attendant for a major commercial airline and have travelled to London on countless occasions. I love it there. I enjoy exploring whenever I am in the UK. I have some friends there and I will be visiting very soon.”
What is your star sign?
“I am a Leo and one to my core. Everything about me is on point! We have an I-can-do-it attitude and we are full of passion! We are dignified and strong, have strong opinions and vocalize them. We have a knack for inspiring others with our positive attitude and are very self-assured with a tremendous zest for life. We don’t lack ambition and are pretty much happy campers and want everyone to be happy. We are also intensely proud and wonderfully romantic, we are devoted and creative.”
What is your pet hate?
“I can’t stand it when people interrupt. It is a terrible habit many people have. Embracing patience to hear someone else’s full thought is human respect. That is definitely a pet peeve of mine.”
George R Vaughan
