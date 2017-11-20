It's Skyrim...Just Not As We Know It...

Skyrim has to be one of the greatest titles of the last decade and remains the definitive RPG for a generation of gamers. Now we see this iconic title making its simultaneous debut on the Nintendo Switch and Sony’s PSVR, offering two unique experiences that really sit at opposite ends of the gaming spectrum.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Switch)
Many thought it impossible to achieve but somehow Bethesda have managed to bring the world of Tamriel to Nintendo’s handheld device and the end result is both impressive and rewarding.
This open-world adventure, first introduced to gamers in 2011, has now found its way onto a portable device, meaning you can go anywhere and do anything whilst on the move.
Graphically the game is superior to the original PS3 and Xbox 360 original, although it doesn’t quite reach the standards set by the enhanced PS4 and Xbox One X versions.
However, it has the advantage of gaming on the move and this adds a lot to the overall experience. The fact that hundreds of gaming hours have been packed into a tiny cartridge is an amazing feat in itself but to deliver it with such impressive visuals is nothing short of a miracle.
Whether you want to play on the sofa or on the subway, this is quite possibly the definitive version when it comes to out and out flexibility.
If you’re new to the world of Skyrim there is no better way to explore it. You get all the DLC content and the choice to explore it your way.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is out now on Nintendo Switch.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
If you’re looking for the most expansive version of Skyrim then the PSVR edition is the one for you. As I put on my headset and watched the opening scenes I was quite honestly hypnotised by what unfolded before me. You’re no longer just playing Skyrim, you are actually living it.
Offering up a full-length version of the open-world game in immersive VR, Skyrim is completely reimagined on Sony’s platform to breath-taking effect. When the dragon appears for the first time after the opening sequence I was mesmerised. And once you accustom yourself to the immersive 360 environments and alternative controls (for those of you adopting the Move controllers) you are set for the most amazing experience yet provided by Bethesda.
It is an undertaking of epic proportions – remember this is in excess of 100 hours of gaming – and you get to experience it in a way that no other version can come close to.
Obviously, it isn’t without fault; graphically it isn’t always the best and the movement affects people in different ways, which limits who is going to really embrace this version.
However, if you can get past the potential motions sickness and accept the lower resolution graphics then you can become lost in Tamriel in a way that simply was not possible before.
If there was ever a title that could sell the PSVR then Skyrim could be the one that tips the balance for pure open world, entertainment. It leaves me pondering over where the dividing line lies when you throw yourself into this VR world for hours upon hours. Are we a step closer to the blurring of the boundary between fantasy and the real world?
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR is out now exclusively for the PSVR.
So, there you have it. Two new versions of one of the greatest games ever made, that deliver unique experiences on each platform. From small screen to 360 immersion, the choice is yours and whichever to go for, you’re sure to discover something you’ve not found before, even seasoned campaigners of the original releases.
George R Vaughan
Game Features
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR includes:
- Epic Fantasy Reborn – Skyrim reimagines the open-world fantasy epic, pushing the gameplay and technology of a virtual world to new heights.
- Live another life, in another world – Play any type of character you can imagine, and do whatever you want; the legendary freedom of choice, storytelling, and adventure of The Elder Scrolls is realized like never before.
- Stunning Graphics and Immersive Gameplay – Skyrim's game engine brings to life a complete virtual world with rolling clouds, rugged mountains, bustling cities, lush fields, and ancient dungeons.
- You Are What You Play – Choose from hundreds of weapons, spells, and abilities. The character system allows you to play any way you want and define yourself through your actions.
- Dragons Return – Battle ancient dragons like you’ve never seen. As Dragonborn, learn their secrets and harness their power for yourself.
- Includes All Official Add-Ons – Skyrim VR includes the critically-acclaimed core game and all official add-ons – Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.
