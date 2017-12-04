Entertainment Stop!

Atomic Blonde (15)
Based on Anthony Johnson’s graphic novel “The Coldest City”, Atomic Blonde is set in Berlin, towards the end of the Cold War, where MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) is sent to recover a missing list of agents that will prove vital in controlling the post-conflict world.
There’s no denying that Charlize Theron has established herself as an action-hero of the umpteenth degree; especially after Mad Max: Fury Road saw her overshadow Tom Hardy with her masterful performance. And former stunt coordinator David Leith’s solo directorial debut certainly reflects his action-focused background; the action sequences in Atomic Blonde pull no punches, but Theron is more than happy to reciprocate them by hitting twice as hard, with being a badass coming so naturally to her.
Where Atomic Blonde is less refined is in its script and plotting; while most of the focus seems to have to gone fine-tuned action sequences, the plot detracts from this seamless tour-de-force and leaves you wanting more brutal Theron goodness.
Atomic Blonde is out now on UHD, Blu Ray, DVD and digital download.
War for the Planet of the Apes (12)
Set two years after the events in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his comrades have been attacked by the military, leaving several of them dead and sending him onto a quest for revenge.
Of all the apes-gone-wild, not an overly stacked genre aside from the famous Kong, the Planet of the Apes movies always took a more reasoned approached to our Simian counterparts, showing them to be as akin to us as they truly are. The recent prequels of the Apes movies have been truly mesmerizing, in the visual and contemplative sense.
And the latest addition, War, is perhaps a battle waged within the contemplative no-mans-land. It’s very philosophical, as we see Woody Harrelson’s unhinged Colonel become crueler and devoid of humanity, contrasting with the apes increased desire for compassion.
With spectacular effects and an equally engaging plot, War for the Planet of the Apes is a strong addition to the franchise, so much so that “War” doesn’t do it justice.
War for the Planet of the Apes is out now on UHD, Blu Ray, DVD and digital download.
LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2
If there is one franchise that has spread its reach across all media it is LEGO’s; but their games are not just capitalising on Star Wars or Harry Potter through to Jurassic Park or Batman, they create games that are as enjoyable as they are frustrating at points.
Now, LEGO are continuing with their all-encompassing conquest by revisiting the Marvel universe, with the sequel to LEGO Marvel Superheroes.
Set just after the events of the first game, Kang the Conqueror is building his own city and travelling through time stealing cities and locations from the comics’ history in an attempt to control the universe; so the myriad of Marvel heroes will have to save the day.
The scope of characters is pretty incredible, although there are some noticeable absences; the Fantastic Four and X-Men are not featured in this game, which does feel bizarre considering they were in the last game.
But all in all, this game continues the formula that has worked so well for the LEGO games in the past; smash bricks to develop, undertake puzzles that may leave you wanting to throw your controller at the TV and unlock a plethora of characters.
LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and Switch.
Paden R Vaughan
Atomic Blonde (15)
Based on Anthony Johnson’s graphic novel “The Coldest City”, Atomic Blonde is set in Berlin, towards the end of the Cold War, where MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) is sent to recover a missing list of agents that will prove vital in controlling the post-conflict world.
There’s no denying that Charlize Theron has established herself as an action-hero of the umpteenth degree; especially after Mad Max: Fury Road saw her overshadow Tom Hardy with her masterful performance. And former stunt coordinator David Leith’s solo directorial debut certainly reflects his action-focused background; the action sequences in Atomic Blonde pull no punches, but Theron is more than happy to reciprocate them by hitting twice as hard, with being a badass coming so naturally to her.
Where Atomic Blonde is less refined is in its script and plotting; while most of the focus seems to have to gone fine-tuned action sequences, the plot detracts from this seamless tour-de-force and leaves you wanting more brutal Theron goodness.
Atomic Blonde is out now on UHD, Blu Ray, DVD and digital download.
War for the Planet of the Apes (12)
Set two years after the events in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his comrades have been attacked by the military, leaving several of them dead and sending him onto a quest for revenge.
Of all the apes-gone-wild, not an overly stacked genre aside from the famous Kong, the Planet of the Apes movies always took a more reasoned approached to our Simian counterparts, showing them to be as akin to us as they truly are. The recent prequels of the Apes movies have been truly mesmerizing, in the visual and contemplative sense.
And the latest addition, War, is perhaps a battle waged within the contemplative no-mans-land. It’s very philosophical, as we see Woody Harrelson’s unhinged Colonel become crueler and devoid of humanity, contrasting with the apes increased desire for compassion.
With spectacular effects and an equally engaging plot, War for the Planet of the Apes is a strong addition to the franchise, so much so that “War” doesn’t do it justice.
War for the Planet of the Apes is out now on UHD, Blu Ray, DVD and digital download.
LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2
If there is one franchise that has spread its reach across all media it is LEGO’s; but their games are not just capitalising on Star Wars or Harry Potter through to Jurassic Park or Batman, they create games that are as enjoyable as they are frustrating at points.
Now, LEGO are continuing with their all-encompassing conquest by revisiting the Marvel universe, with the sequel to LEGO Marvel Superheroes.
Set just after the events of the first game, Kang the Conqueror is building his own city and travelling through time stealing cities and locations from the comics’ history in an attempt to control the universe; so the myriad of Marvel heroes will have to save the day.
The scope of characters is pretty incredible, although there are some noticeable absences; the Fantastic Four and X-Men are not featured in this game, which does feel bizarre considering they were in the last game.
But all in all, this game continues the formula that has worked so well for the LEGO games in the past; smash bricks to develop, undertake puzzles that may leave you wanting to throw your controller at the TV and unlock a plethora of characters.
LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and Switch.
Paden R Vaughan