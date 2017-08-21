Entertainment Stop!

Kesha – Rainbow
When you notice the dollar-sign missing from her name, you’ll probably realise that the third album from Kesha takes quite the departure from the trashy pop of her first record Animal. What has transpired since has been an emotional rollercoaster for Kesha; with ongoing legal disputes between her and former manager Dr Luke, amidst allegations of violence and sexual assault.
This struggle seems reflected within Rainbow, the third album from the Tennessee country-pop singer, where if her debut Animal was the initial party, Rainbow is the soberer existential contemplation the night after.
The songs themselves certainly show her progression; Woman is a powerful anthem sung from the heart and a testament to Kesha’s resilience through her troubled journey in music. Opener, Bastards shows a streak of fire, albeit a slightly cliché fire at that. But other songs, such as single Praying, are perhaps a little underwhelming when compared to the more experimental songs on Rainbow.
Rainbow is out now on CD and digital download.
Going In Style (12)
Facing financial problems, lifelong friends Willie, Joe and Al (Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin), try to pull off a heist from the bank that lost their money.
Based upon the 1979 George Brest movie, Zach Braff’s Going In Style is a movie that is surprisingly absent of its own style, and instead relies on cheap comedic troupes and predictability.
The stellar cast, on paper, should make this an ace-in-the-hole; but while their delivery is enjoyable - Arkin’s cantankerous performance is perhaps the highlight - their characters don’t give them much to work with. Smaller roles from the likes of Christopher Lloyd are welcome, yet fail to add much to the stale script.
The gags themselves are uninspired; including a very drawn out robbery scene, a mobility scooter chase and every elderly stereotype under the sun. It’s a shame to see the cast put to waste, but Going In Style fails to hit the mark.
Going In Style is out now on Blu Ray, DVD and digital download.
Their Finest (12)
Set in 1940’s London, writer Catrin Cole (Gemma Arterton) is hired by the Ministry of Information to help bring a woman’s voice to the propaganda films. Her success leads her to help write a feature-length propaganda movie, whilst battling sexism at the same time.
It may seem that with the current state of the world, things aren’t so different from 1940’s Britain, with our need for reassurance still as much as it was then. And Their Finest does feel, at times, like a feature-length propaganda movie; though it’s not only the world war that’s in focus, but women’s rights.
Enter Cartin Cole, played by the fantastic Gemma Arterton with a warm yet assertive demeanour, who’s expertise sees her partner up with Sam Clafiln’s Tom Buckley, and the agitated booze-ridden actor Ambrose Hilliard, played spectacularly by Bill Nighy, who definitely seems in his element.
While it touches on some serious themes, it does so without compromising the humour and relatability to its characters; Their Finest certainly lives up to its namesake.
Their Finest is out now on Blu Ray, DVD and digital download.
F1 2017
Racing games have developed a lot since the days of the first Wipeout and Mario Karts; rather than just the racing, there’s now the option to truly immerse yourself in the games and fine-tune your cars to ensure that even when you’re not racing with friends, you can still enjoy the race.
F1 2017 is no different; the single-player campaign gives players the chance to build themselves and their cars up to become the world champion. It’s a nice added touch for a game extremely susceptible to being tired – with franchises often unable to bring anything new to the table but instead offering much of the same for a new full-priced game.
Graphically, the game looks incredible; with each individual car shimmering and moving at lightning speed. With enough interesting additions to the gameplay, F1 2017 moves on well from the previous instalments, but perhaps it’s only diehard F1 fans that will be interested.
F1 2017 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Cities: Skyline
The city-building simulator has only ever had one real contender; Sim City. Of course, it would be foolish not to mention Minecraft, which has become one of the most popular games ever conceived, and has spawned some truly incredible builds. But Sim City always had a refined and sleek edge to it, giving any other game of this ilk a difficult challenge.
But Cities: Skyline, by developer Colossal Order, very much takes a cue from Sim City, and builds upon what made it great. There’s a noticeable absence of the ability to create disasters that added a slight tyrannical edge to Sim City, so the real joy from this game comes from simply building to your heart’s content.
Once you’ve built your city, you will have to manage it, ensuring traffic doesn’t clog the roads too much, as well as having the option to create districts and manage your populous in the best way you see fit.
It’s great to have another building sim on the market, allowing you to truly exercise your creativity.
Cities: Skyline is out now on PS4 and PC.
