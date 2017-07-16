Entertainment Stop!

Haim – Something To Tell You
Los Angeles trio Haim have tapped into a sound intrinsically unique to them; it’s impossible to listen to their first record Days Are Gone without a sense of care-free abandonment washing over you.
The second album from the pop-rock trio, Something To Tell You, sees them hone in their classic style of R&B-soaked soft rock and offer up some more infectious and charismatic songs; albeit with slightly more edge behind it.
While the subject matter of Something To Tell You is a slightly more sombre affair, the Haim sisters delicately craft heartbreak into a big break; bringing us a record that shows evolution but retaining what we love about Haim in the first place.
Something To Tell You is out now on CD and digital download.
Logan (15)
The final Wolverine movie sees an aging and increasingly weaker Logan (Hugh Jackman) is hiding out with his old friend Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart); both a shell of their former selves. But an encounter with a young mutant girl (Dafne Keen) sees the trio on the run from mercenaries.
When you compare Logan to the other movies in the X-Men franchise, you’d almost think you were watching a completely different film altogether; Logan is unashamedly gritty and to-the-point, forgoing the tired clichés of over-the-top CGI and ridiculous drawn out battle scenes for hard-hitting and more refined action sequences.
Hugh Jackman’s Logan is at his best in the most adult of the Wolverine stand-alone movies; able to let loose and put those claws to work. But the real highlight is newcomer Dafne Keen’s pint-sized mutant Laura, who’s powers are very familiar to a certain title character. Logan is brash but also reserved, showing that superhero movies don’t have to fall on stereotypes.
Logan is out now on Blu Ray, DVD and digital download.
Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy
One of the most beloved (or hated depending on how far you got) games in PlayStation history returns to the next generation of consoles – put on your Tiki Mask and gobble up some apples; Crash Bandicoot is back.
The remasters of the original games have already made their mark in the charts; staying at the top for two weeks. It’s not hard to see why; all three games look great and it’s a joy seeing Crash Bandicoot back on our screens again, without it looking like a lost relic.
While there’s a lot of fun to be had from the games, nothing much in the actual games has changed, and there’s points where the game’s age shows. There’s no real new features, but for diehard fans of Crash Bandicoot, just being able to finally evade that boulder and watch the apples come crashing down is good enough.
Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy is out now exclusively on PS4.
George R Vaughan
