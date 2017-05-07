Entertainment Stop!

This week we take a special look at some of the big game releases across PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.
Batman: Arkham VR
Batman: Arkham VR is a new Batman story set in the Arkham universe and has already been released for the PlayStation VR. Now it makes its debut on the Oculus Rift and Vive platforms, offering players the chance to feel that unique sense of presence in legendary locations through virtual reality.
The visuals are slightly better but the basic premise remains the same.
It’s fun and has a limited amount of replay value so if you have ever wondered what its like to don the Bat suit then wonder no more.
Batman: Arkham VR is out now for PS4, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
Go behind enemy lines with the ultimate modern military shooter. Choose your missions across an unforgiving open world.
Set in a modern day conflict based in Eastern Europe, players in Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 will be thrust into the role of a sniper caught between three warring factions, played out in a realistic and immersive environment.
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 offers intriguing challenges for tactically-minded gamers, while still remaining accessible to first-person shooter fans.
It doesn’t have the fast paced, adrenaline fuelled action of COD or Halo but that isn’t such a bad thing anyway and it proves a welcome distraction from the madness of those more traditional shooters. If you like your action more measured then Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 could be the game for you.
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Puyo Puyo Tetris
Two puzzle game juggernauts collide as Tetris, one of the largest-selling and recognized brands in gaming history, and Puyo Puyo from SEGA have combined to create a fun-to-play, fast-paced, competitive party game like no other!
The game has tons of different styles of gameplay from the single-player Adventure and Challenge modes to the ferocious competition of the up-to-four player Arcade modes. There's plenty of Tetris/Puyo variety, even an in-game Shop where players can unlock new characters, new skins for Puyos and Tetriminos, new backgrounds and more.
As a massive Tetris geek I was particularly excited by this release and for me it represents the highlight of my gaming for May. I know there will be a host of objections to this idea but the fact it is also something else to play on the Switch aside from Zelda makes it even more of an essential purchase for all Nintendo owners.
Puyo Puyo Tetris is out now on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Race and battle your friends in the definitive version of Mario Kart 8.
Hit the road and play anytime, anywhere! Race your friends or battle them in a revised battle mode on new and returning battle courses. Play locally in up to 4-player multiplayer in 1080p while playing in TV Mode.
Every track from the Wii U version, including DLC, makes a glorious return. Plus, the Inklings appear as all-new guest characters, along with returning favourites, such as King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr. Race your friends in the definitive version of Mario Kart 8, only on Nintendo Switch.
Race as every character on every track from the Wii U version, including DLC characters and tracks. Players can choose a new Smart Steering feature which makes driving and staying on the track easy for novice players and kids even at 200cc. Three new vehicles have been added, two are even inspired by Splatoon. Carry two items at the same time. Returning items include Boo, the item stealing ghost, and the Feather, which gives you a high jump in battle mode.
You wait an age for a new Switch game and then – just like the proverbial bus – two come within the space of a week. Along with Puyo Puyo Tetris, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the must have Switch purchase for this month. It doesn’t offer anything new in terms of gameplay that you won’t already find on the older Wii U release but boy does it look good in full HD!
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is out now exclusively on Nintendo Switch.
Prey
You awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032.
You are the key subject in an experiment meant to change humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you delve into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you have to survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities.
Having only played the game for two days I don’t feel suitably equipped to give a completely rounded review but my early impressions are very good.
Graphically it is beautiful and there is enough tension and characterisation to keep me playing and discovering more.
Bethesda are a publisher that generally invests a lot of time in their products – anyone who has played Skyrim or the Fallout titles will be fully aware of that – and whilst perhaps not in the same league as those epic games, it still offers enough to warrant your money.
Prey is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
George R Vaughan
