Entertainment Stop!

Silver Eye - Goldfrapp
It’s been four years since their last release but the duo known as Goldfrapp return with a sound that has a harder edge but never sacrifices their more melodic roots. It may not have as many standout tracks but as a complete album is still delivers.
Appearing to have put aside their commercial side for a more explorative sound this might not be one of their best but it’s still head and shoulders above many other current releases.
Silver Eye is out now on CD and digital download.
Automaton- Jamiroquai
Twenty years on and the world has changed dramatically but with their eighth album, Automaton, British act Jamiroquai continue to evolve a sound that remains true to its nineties origins but still manages to surprise.
Cloud 9 is one of the standout compositions but the overall canon of songs is a welcome return to form and should attract new fans as well satisfy older ones.
Automaton is out now on CD and digital download.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12)
Former scientist Galen Erso lives on a farm with his wife and young daughter Jyn. His peaceful existence comes crashing down when the evil Orson Krennic takes him away from his beloved family. Many years later, Galen is now the Empire's lead engineer for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. Knowing that her father holds the key to its destruction, a vengeful Jyn joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the space station's plans for the Rebel Alliance.
For anyone who may have missed this movie – and I would doubt that includes many hard-core Star Wars fans – its arrival on the home circuit allows viewers to enjoy one of the best sci-fi films in recent years and certainly one of the finest from the growing Star Wars saga.
The special effects are a good mix of CGI and more traditional techniques but what sets this film apart is the excellent story. You really care about the characters and the central pairing of Felicity Jones and Diego Luna are magnetic and memorable.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is out now on Blu Ray, DVD and digital download.
Moana (PG)
An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: her own identity.
I got the feeling this film didn’t get the credit it was due on its cinema release because it is another fine example of Disney doing what it does best.
Moana is out now on Blu Ray, DVD and digital download.
Lego City Undercover
The LEGO titles are always entertaining and this latest release – a spoof crime thriller – is no exception, bringing with it as it does many hours of action and quite a few belly laughs.
You take on the role of Chase McCain, a stereotypical, rule breaking cop who is challenged with the task of bringing down the game’s main adversary, Rex Fury.
Battling through LEGO City, which is based on San Francisco, you get to cross the Golden Gate Bridge, break into Alcatraz and crash through a variety of brilliantly LEGO visualised landmarks.
The graphics are slick and the gameplay is equally smooth and engaging and this is a game for all the family, with parents likely to get as much satisfaction from the title as their children.
LEGO City Undercover is out now on PS4, XBOX and PC.
Mass Effect: Andromeda.
The story opens after a 600-year journey to the Andromeda galaxy, as the crew begins searching for a new home for humanity. The dreams of easy settlement are quickly shattered, as worlds expected to be paradises are instead wastelands, and the Pathfinder discovers that not all inhabitants of the galaxy welcome humanity.
Terrifying enemies will challenge players and their crew, forcing them to utilize destructible environments, vertical movement through boosted jumps, customizable weapons, Biotics and other tools in their arsenal to even the playing field in a combat system and character progression that is more thrilling and open than ever.
Mass Effect: Andromeda also features a separate team-based online multiplayer mode where players can engage in fast, fluid and frenetic combat to work together and achieve success. Utilizing combat skills, strategies, weapons and abilities gained from the field, players must coordinate to take down overwhelming forces.
The sad reality is that overall this title doesn’t measure up to past efforts and series fans will probably be disappointed by a weak script. If you have to own it then by all means take the plunge but you may be better served by playing one of the originals again.
Mass Effect: Andromeda is out now on PS4, Xbox and PC.
George R Vaughan
