Entertainment Stop!

Human - Rag and Bone Man
The debut album from Rory Graham aspires to cement itself as a modern classic, with its cocktail of blues and hip hop meets pop but this has been a 15-year journey for the singer from Uckfield.
With a voice that demands attention from the very first note there had to be songs to make the most of it and thankfully Human delivers. Aside from the ubiquitous title track, there are several other songs that give Rag ‘n’ Bone Man a great showcase for his talent. ‘Grace’ sees him dabble with a blues sound whilst ‘Arrow’ has sassy echoes of Amy Winehouse.
This could have been a disaster but it works because it manages to bring good material and a fabulous voice together for a brilliant collaboration.
Human is out now on CD and digital download.
Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children (12)
When Jake (Asa Butterfield) discovers clues to a mystery that spans alternate realities and times, he uncovers a secret refuge known as Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. As he learns about the residents and their unusual abilities, Jake realizes that safety is an illusion, and danger lurks in the form of powerful, hidden enemies. Jake must figure out who is real, who can be trusted, and who he really is.
Fans of Tim Burton will see all the trademarks of the talented director here on display and he delivers an engaging performance from his cast, married alongside some imaginative special effects.
There’s also a vast array of supporting actors on show and though this cinematic translation has not been universally well-received it’s certainly has moments that make it worthy of a family viewing.
Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children is out now on Blu Ray, DVD and digital download.
The Girl On A Train (15)
Rachel (Emily Blunt), who is devastated by her recent divorce, spends her daily commute fantasizing about the seemingly perfect couple who live in a house that her train passes every day, until one morning she sees something shocking happen there and becomes entangled in the mystery that unfolds.
Based upon the bestselling novel, this film was always going to struggle to live up to its literary heritage and it is in part saved by the excellent performance of Emily Blunt who carries the story with a vulnerable, screen grabbing performance.
The subject matter may not appeal to everyone and it certainly isn’t a cheery way to spend two hours but it remains thought provoking and strangely intoxicating.
The Girl On A Train is out now on Blu Ray, DVD and digital download.
Nioh
In this superb title, gamers are encouraged to take up their swords and travel to Japan’s blood-bathed Sengoku period, an era ravaged by warring states and dark, malevolent forces and cut a violent path through the land as the masterless Samurai, William.
Crossing blades in brutal hand-to-hand combat, wielding swords, axes, spears and even war hammers against foes, both human and demon as the hero of this graphically amazing game.
If you are looking for a ‘Dark Souls’ fix until the next one emerges then you could not ask for much more in this layered and brilliant title from Team Ninja.
Nioh is out now exclusively on PS4.
George R Vaughan
Human - Rag and Bone Man
The debut album from Rory Graham aspires to cement itself as a modern classic, with its cocktail of blues and hip hop meets pop but this has been a 15-year journey for the singer from Uckfield.
With a voice that demands attention from the very first note there had to be songs to make the most of it and thankfully Human delivers. Aside from the ubiquitous title track, there are several other songs that give Rag ‘n’ Bone Man a great showcase for his talent. ‘Grace’ sees him dabble with a blues sound whilst ‘Arrow’ has sassy echoes of Amy Winehouse.
This could have been a disaster but it works because it manages to bring good material and a fabulous voice together for a brilliant collaboration.
Human is out now on CD and digital download.
Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children (12)
When Jake (Asa Butterfield) discovers clues to a mystery that spans alternate realities and times, he uncovers a secret refuge known as Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. As he learns about the residents and their unusual abilities, Jake realizes that safety is an illusion, and danger lurks in the form of powerful, hidden enemies. Jake must figure out who is real, who can be trusted, and who he really is.
Fans of Tim Burton will see all the trademarks of the talented director here on display and he delivers an engaging performance from his cast, married alongside some imaginative special effects.
There’s also a vast array of supporting actors on show and though this cinematic translation has not been universally well-received it’s certainly has moments that make it worthy of a family viewing.
Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children is out now on Blu Ray, DVD and digital download.
The Girl On A Train (15)
Rachel (Emily Blunt), who is devastated by her recent divorce, spends her daily commute fantasizing about the seemingly perfect couple who live in a house that her train passes every day, until one morning she sees something shocking happen there and becomes entangled in the mystery that unfolds.
Based upon the bestselling novel, this film was always going to struggle to live up to its literary heritage and it is in part saved by the excellent performance of Emily Blunt who carries the story with a vulnerable, screen grabbing performance.
The subject matter may not appeal to everyone and it certainly isn’t a cheery way to spend two hours but it remains thought provoking and strangely intoxicating.
The Girl On A Train is out now on Blu Ray, DVD and digital download.
Nioh
In this superb title, gamers are encouraged to take up their swords and travel to Japan’s blood-bathed Sengoku period, an era ravaged by warring states and dark, malevolent forces and cut a violent path through the land as the masterless Samurai, William.
Crossing blades in brutal hand-to-hand combat, wielding swords, axes, spears and even war hammers against foes, both human and demon as the hero of this graphically amazing game.
If you are looking for a ‘Dark Souls’ fix until the next one emerges then you could not ask for much more in this layered and brilliant title from Team Ninja.
Nioh is out now exclusively on PS4.
George R Vaughan