Entertainment Stop!

Anthropoid
One of the most gripping films of 2016 makes its way onto digital platforms, Blu-ray and DVD as ANTHROPOID arrives on January 16th, 2017 courtesy of Icon Film Distribution.
Based on an extraordinary true story, ANTHROPOID follows the daring plot by two Czechoslovakian agents to assassinate SS officer Reinhard Heydrich, the main architect behind the Final Solution and third in command of the Nazi forces behind Hitler and Himmler. It is December, 1941, and two agents parachute into enemy territory within occupied Czechoslovakia. With limited official intelligence and little by way of assistance in a country under lockdown, they must find their way to Heydrich against the odds and change the course of the War in Europe before it is too late.
Starring Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades Of Grey, TV’s The Fall) and Cillian Murphy (The Dark Knight, TV’s Peaky Blinders), ANTHROPOID is at once an utterly compelling espionage thriller and a fascinating window into one of the most outrageous plots of the Second World War. With Harry Lloyd (The Theory Of Everything, TV’s Wolf Hall), Charlotte Le Bon (Yves Saint Laurent, The Hundred Foot Journey) and Toby Jones (Tale Of Tales, TV’s Sherlock) rounding out a superlative cast, ANTHROPOID really is the first essential home entertainment release of 2017.
ANTHROPOID is released on January 16th on Blu Ray, DVD and Digital Download.
Kubo and the Two Strings
A young boy with a magical gift sets out on a thrilling quest to discover his family’s legacy in LAIKA’s newest film, Kubo and the Two Strings. The latest masterpiece from the animation studio behind the Academy Award®-nominated films Coraline, ParaNorman, and The Boxtrolls comes to Digital on 2nd January, 2017 and Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on 16th January from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
A young boy with a magical gift sets out on a thrilling quest to discover his family’s legacy in LAIKA’s newest film, Kubo and the Two Strings. The latest masterpiece from the animation studio behind the Academy Award®-nominated films Coraline, ParaNorman, and The Boxtrolls comes to Digital on 2nd January, 2017 and Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on 16th January from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The Ultimate Laika Collection box-set will be released on the same date.
Hailed as “an exquisite, beautiful film,” (Scott Mantz, Access Hollywood) Kubo and the Two Strings has captivated audiences of all ages, earning an extraordinary 97% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best-reviewed films of the year!
Kubo and the Two Strings is released on January 16th on Blu Ray, DVD and Digital Download.
George R Vaughan
Women Talking is offering 3 copies each of Anthropoid and Kubo and the Two Strings on DVD in our double prize for this week’s Entertainment Stop!
For your chance to win simply answer the following question:
Name the directors of Anthropoid and Kubo And The Two Strings.
Send your answers to competitions@womentalking.co.uk ensuring you place the words Anthropoid and Kubo in the subject headers, also including your unique Women Talking username with the submission. Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
The competition closes on February 3rd and the winners will be announced soon after.
Please note the editor’s decision is final and there are no cash alternatives.
Actual prizes may differ from images shown and a DVD player (not included) is required to play these titles.
Entrants must be over 16.
