Entertainment Stop!

Christmas is getting closer and we run through the latest in music, movies and video games.
Blue & Lonesome - Rolling Stones
Allegedly recorded in three days, the new album from arguably the world’s greatest rock and roll band is a surprisingly fresh sounding take on a collection of classic compositions. In fact I would go so far as to say that the “old timers” have not sounded so complete as a group since the early 1980s.
That isn’t to say it’s all thumbing baselines and raucous Jagger belting tunes out for the hell of it. No this is a more subdued interpretation of a familiar set of blues songs that may lack their trademark swagger of the past but still hits the right notes to be considered a hit.
Even the smartphone hugging, streaming generation of today may find something here to embrace.
Blue & Lonesome is out now on CD and digital download.
Absolutely Fabulous (15)
Edina and Patsy are still oozing glitz and glamor, living the high life they are accustomed to; shopping, drinking and clubbing their way around London's trendiest hot-spots.
Blamed for a major incident at an uber fashionable launch party, they become entangled in a media storm and are relentlessly pursued by the paparazzi. Fleeing penniless to the glamorous playground of the super-rich, the French Riviera, they hatch a plan to make their escape permanent and live the high life forever more!
Fans of the series will find much to enjoy here and whilst many TV shows have struggled to make the transition to the big screen, this succeeds on the strength of its central characters (with a little help from a plethora of celebrity cameos) and a few laugh out loud moments.
Good fun even if a little predictable.
Absolutely Fabulous is out now on Blu Ray, DVD and digital download.
Suicide Squad (15)
Assemble a team of the world’s most dangerous, incarcerated Super-Villains, provide them with the most powerful arsenal at the government’s disposal, and send them off on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity.
U.S. intelligence officer Amanda Waller has determined only a secretly convened group of disparate, despicable individuals with next to nothing to lose will do. However, once they realize they weren’t picked to succeed but chosen for their patent culpability when they inevitably fail, will the Suicide Squad resolve to die trying, or decide it’s every man for himself?
There isn’t that much originality to this DC adaptation but it was unfairly lambasted by critics in general and is nowhere as bad as many made out. With a solid cast and some great special effects, it certainly puts the fun back into being bad and makes a change for us to be rooting for the villains for a change.
Suicide Squad is out now on Blu Ray, DVD and digital download.
Molly Moon And The Incredible Book Of Hypnotism (PG)
A young orphan girl, Molly Moon, comes across a book ‘Hypnotism, An Ancient Art’. Learning its lessons, she hypnotizes her way to stardom in London and becomes rich and famous. But little does she know that an unscrupulous man wants her book. He tracks her to London, kidnaps her dog, Petula and blackmails Molly. In order to get her dog back, she must rob Shorings Bank of all its jewels! And then she must find the friends she has lost from her hypnotic journey.
I don’t know about you but I have a distinct feeling that children’s cinema in particular has traded imagination for digital effects and this makes Molly Moon such a distracting film for all the right reasons.
It’s sweet and innocent and great fun for young children and where it does turn to CGI, its always for the right reasons.
Molly Moon And The Incredible Book Of Hypnotism is out now on DVD and digital download.
The Last Guardian
It’s an action adventure title. It’s a story about a young boy who has been kidnapped or captured under strange circumstances. It’s about an encounter between that boy and the mysterious beast Trico amidst ancient ruins, and a story about their journey together in the hope of escaping their mysterious predicament.
Anyone familiar with the PS3 classics ICO and Shadow of the Colossus will be in their element here as Team ICO serve up ianother masterpiece in gaming with a beautifully crafted and visually engaging adventure.
It isn’t without it’s flaws – you can tell this was originally developed with Sony’s earlier platform in mind – but look beyond some of the minor issues and you are in for a treat.
Certainly one for the shopping list.
The Last Guardian is a PS4 exclusive out now.
George R Vaughan
Women Talking is offering 3 copies of Molly Moon And The Incredible Book Of Hypnotism in this week’s competition.
For your chance to win simply answer the following question:
Who wrote the original book upon which the film is based?
Send your answers to competitions@womentalking.co.uk ensuring you place the words Molly Moon in the subject header, also including your unique Women Talking username with the submission. Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
The competition closes on December 18th and the winners will be announced soon after.
The editor’s decision is final and there are no cash alternatives.
Actual prize may differ from images show.
DVD player required (not included) to play this title.
Christmas is getting closer and we run through the latest in music, movies and video games.
Blue & Lonesome - Rolling Stones
Allegedly recorded in three days, the new album from arguably the world’s greatest rock and roll band is a surprisingly fresh sounding take on a collection of classic compositions. In fact I would go so far as to say that the “old timers” have not sounded so complete as a group since the early 1980s.
That isn’t to say it’s all thumbing baselines and raucous Jagger belting tunes out for the hell of it. No this is a more subdued interpretation of a familiar set of blues songs that may lack their trademark swagger of the past but still hits the right notes to be considered a hit.
Even the smartphone hugging, streaming generation of today may find something here to embrace.
Blue & Lonesome is out now on CD and digital download.
Absolutely Fabulous (15)
Edina and Patsy are still oozing glitz and glamor, living the high life they are accustomed to; shopping, drinking and clubbing their way around London's trendiest hot-spots.
Blamed for a major incident at an uber fashionable launch party, they become entangled in a media storm and are relentlessly pursued by the paparazzi. Fleeing penniless to the glamorous playground of the super-rich, the French Riviera, they hatch a plan to make their escape permanent and live the high life forever more!
Fans of the series will find much to enjoy here and whilst many TV shows have struggled to make the transition to the big screen, this succeeds on the strength of its central characters (with a little help from a plethora of celebrity cameos) and a few laugh out loud moments.
Good fun even if a little predictable.
Absolutely Fabulous is out now on Blu Ray, DVD and digital download.
Suicide Squad (15)
Assemble a team of the world’s most dangerous, incarcerated Super-Villains, provide them with the most powerful arsenal at the government’s disposal, and send them off on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity.
U.S. intelligence officer Amanda Waller has determined only a secretly convened group of disparate, despicable individuals with next to nothing to lose will do. However, once they realize they weren’t picked to succeed but chosen for their patent culpability when they inevitably fail, will the Suicide Squad resolve to die trying, or decide it’s every man for himself?
There isn’t that much originality to this DC adaptation but it was unfairly lambasted by critics in general and is nowhere as bad as many made out. With a solid cast and some great special effects, it certainly puts the fun back into being bad and makes a change for us to be rooting for the villains for a change.
Suicide Squad is out now on Blu Ray, DVD and digital download.
Molly Moon And The Incredible Book Of Hypnotism (PG)
A young orphan girl, Molly Moon, comes across a book ‘Hypnotism, An Ancient Art’. Learning its lessons, she hypnotizes her way to stardom in London and becomes rich and famous. But little does she know that an unscrupulous man wants her book. He tracks her to London, kidnaps her dog, Petula and blackmails Molly. In order to get her dog back, she must rob Shorings Bank of all its jewels! And then she must find the friends she has lost from her hypnotic journey.
I don’t know about you but I have a distinct feeling that children’s cinema in particular has traded imagination for digital effects and this makes Molly Moon such a distracting film for all the right reasons.
It’s sweet and innocent and great fun for young children and where it does turn to CGI, its always for the right reasons.
Molly Moon And The Incredible Book Of Hypnotism is out now on DVD and digital download.
The Last Guardian
It’s an action adventure title. It’s a story about a young boy who has been kidnapped or captured under strange circumstances. It’s about an encounter between that boy and the mysterious beast Trico amidst ancient ruins, and a story about their journey together in the hope of escaping their mysterious predicament.
Anyone familiar with the PS3 classics ICO and Shadow of the Colossus will be in their element here as Team ICO serve up ianother masterpiece in gaming with a beautifully crafted and visually engaging adventure.
It isn’t without it’s flaws – you can tell this was originally developed with Sony’s earlier platform in mind – but look beyond some of the minor issues and you are in for a treat.
Certainly one for the shopping list.
The Last Guardian is a PS4 exclusive out now.
George R Vaughan
Women Talking is offering 3 copies of Molly Moon And The Incredible Book Of Hypnotism in this week’s competition.
For your chance to win simply answer the following question:
Who wrote the original book upon which the film is based?
Send your answers to competitions@womentalking.co.uk ensuring you place the words Molly Moon in the subject header, also including your unique Women Talking username with the submission. Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
The competition closes on December 18th and the winners will be announced soon after.
The editor’s decision is final and there are no cash alternatives.
Actual prize may differ from images show.
DVD player required (not included) to play this title.