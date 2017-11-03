The Importance of Recycling In The Workplace

A vast majority of people recycle at home but extending this concept to the office is something many struggle with. However, it’s important to think about the greater impact you could have on the environment. There are so many benefits of recycling for both the environment and your business. Plus, it’s really easy to implement; with very little effort and you could make a huge difference.
So there really is no excuse for you not to be recycling. Reducing the levels of waste that we produce is important for our work environment.
If you are looking to find out more about recycling and why it is so important in the workplace thiscomprehensive overview of what you need to know and how and why you should be interpreting it into your workplace will help.
Recycling at work can improve the environmental impact of your business and with many companies already choosing to go green, creating a workplace recycling program has never been so easy.
Advantages of recycling at work:
• Environmental benefits – this means less waste disposal to landfill and less harm to the environment overall
• Business reputation – you can attract new customers/clients and enhance your chances of more business and venue by demonstrating your environmental responsibility. It also suggests that you stick to your goals.
• Saving energy – recycling certain products will use far less energy than when things are made raw materials.
Unsure what you can recycle at work? Here’s a handful of things that you can actually recycle:
• Used CDs and discs
• Used printer cartridges, toner cartridges and laser cartridges.
• Paper
• Food waste
• Glossy paper
• Cardboard
• Plastic
If you are unsure how to implement recycling in the office, then check out our top office recycling tips below:
• Nominate someone: This person is the individual who will take full ownership of the recycling and environmental issues within the office.
• Create an environmental group: This should be a group of people who are passionate about the environment and make sure important issues are being dealt with in the correct and cost-effective way.
• Waste audit: You should conduct a waste audit to understand the type of things you are throwing away and how much waste you are producing.
• Research: Once your waste audit has been conducted, do some research and then you can prioritise the material that your business needs to work on reducing, recycling or both.
• Monitor: You should monitor the amount of waste that is recycled and amount of resources used.
• Communicate: Make sure everyone is aware of the recycling and what is going on otherwise none of this will work. Here are some fun ways you can get everyone at work involved.
Now you are a little more clued up on why recycling is so important, it’s time to get started!
Sophie Davidson
A vast majority of people recycle at home but extending this concept to the office is something many struggle with. However, it’s important to think about the greater impact you could have on the environment. There are so many benefits of recycling for both the environment and your business. Plus, it’s really easy to implement; with very little effort and you could make a huge difference.
So there really is no excuse for you not to be recycling. Reducing the levels of waste that we produce is important for our work environment.
If you are looking to find out more about recycling and why it is so important in the workplace thiscomprehensive overview of what you need to know and how and why you should be interpreting it into your workplace will help.
Recycling at work can improve the environmental impact of your business and with many companies already choosing to go green, creating a workplace recycling program has never been so easy.
Advantages of recycling at work:
• Environmental benefits – this means less waste disposal to landfill and less harm to the environment overall
• Business reputation – you can attract new customers/clients and enhance your chances of more business and venue by demonstrating your environmental responsibility. It also suggests that you stick to your goals.
• Saving energy – recycling certain products will use far less energy than when things are made raw materials.
Unsure what you can recycle at work? Here’s a handful of things that you can actually recycle:
• Used CDs and discs
• Used printer cartridges, toner cartridges and laser cartridges.
• Paper
• Food waste
• Glossy paper
• Cardboard
• Plastic
If you are unsure how to implement recycling in the office, then check out our top office recycling tips below:
• Nominate someone: This person is the individual who will take full ownership of the recycling and environmental issues within the office.
• Create an environmental group: This should be a group of people who are passionate about the environment and make sure important issues are being dealt with in the correct and cost-effective way.
• Waste audit: You should conduct a waste audit to understand the type of things you are throwing away and how much waste you are producing.
• Research: Once your waste audit has been conducted, do some research and then you can prioritise the material that your business needs to work on reducing, recycling or both.
• Monitor: You should monitor the amount of waste that is recycled and amount of resources used.
• Communicate: Make sure everyone is aware of the recycling and what is going on otherwise none of this will work. Here are some fun ways you can get everyone at work involved.
Now you are a little more clued up on why recycling is so important, it’s time to get started!
Sophie Davidson