Five Great Resources To Take Your Investing To The Next Level

You know the basics of investing and have started building a diverse portfolio. Understanding where to put your money takes lots of research and consideration. Even when you know the basics of stocks, bonds, index funds, and the like, you might not know enough about them to feel comfortable investing in them yet. Most people hire financial advisors, but you're ready to do this on your own. Pick up some resources that will answer your specific investment questions.
The Only Guide to a Winning Investment Strategy You'll Ever Need
Author Larry E. Swedroe pioneered writing investment books for the average person. His hit, "The Only Guide to a Winning Investment Strategy You'll Ever Need: The Way Smart Money Invests Today", helps people at a beginner to intermediate level understand the best ways to invest. People especially find the information on mutual funds useful, since choosing whether to invest in a mutual fund can be a tough decision.
All About Index Funds
Richard Ferri's book about index funds gives a comprehensive look at how to diversify a portfolio with index funds. You need a basic understanding of finance to understand this, but intermediates who are just beginning to work hard on portfolios will find this book a very helpful read. Discussions of risk come into play in this book's well-organized structure and simple language.
A Quick Guide to Binary Trading
You know how binary option trading works on a basic level, but you've never tried it. "A Quick Guide to Binary Trading" is an infographic that explains the key components of binary options and takes you through a hypothetical scenario trading. The infographic explains where you would gain or lose money during the binary trade. It also offers a few tips for making the most of your first binary trades.
What Works on Wall Street
James O'Shaughnessy's "What Works on Wall Street, Fourth Edition: The Classic Guide to the Best-Performing Investment Strategies of All Time" has an unwieldy title, but if you're in an advanced stage of investing and ready to get into the nitty-gritty of stock screening, this is the book you need. O'Shaughnessy goes over factor modeling, teaching you how to pick the right stocks the first time.
Advanced Investing at NASDAQ
Nasdaq.com has an Advanced Investing section with industry blog posts talking about the latest in investing. If you want to learn the latest in ETFs, currencies, and other investment opportunities, this is the place to go. Search for specific topics if you're considering a new investment strategy. Read through generally to see what's trending. You could discover a new investment opportunity you need to act on today.
You don't need millions or a degree in finance to make money investing. Knowledge of how different investment strategies will pay off is where you need to start. Then, as you diversify your portfolio, you diversify your knowledge. Research the industries and companies you invest in and use financial advising resources like books and websites. You have the power to invest wisely on your own.
Katie Johnson
