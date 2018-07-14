Winning vs Success

Winners come in all shapes and sizes.
But what makes a winner? Is there any methodology to winning?
And is success and winning linked?
Winning can be defined in many ways but is usually best summed up by someone gaining a result or victory in a competition or contest.
However, if I place a bet on my football team to win the World Cup, whilst they might win and therefore provide me with a handsome return on favourable odds, I will have had little to do with the outcome. Their success would have provided me with a win.
There is an argument to suggest that winning is often more associated with competition. The need to measure oneself is as much about ego as it is accolades. You only have to look at a sportsman like Cristiano Ronaldo to realise that even after so much success, he continues to push himself and this motivation is surely more about recognition than it is about the prize.
Success is often better defined as the accomplishment of an aim or purpose and is generally less about luck and more about application.
I have always believed that the route to success comes not from intelligence or charisma or even money. I think the real path to winning comes from determination. That will to succeed can be more powerful than anything else. To want something that much can incentivize and deliver a solution when others might fall to the wayside and not deliver.
If you assess some of the most successful people in different walks of life you will quickly see that they often have one common factor. An unflappable determination. Entrepreneur, Richard Branson, inventor, James Dyson, businessman Duncan Bannatyne all started from humble beginnings and found success through hard work and determination.
Success is also subjective and to a great degree measured not by wealth but how people perceive you. Saving a life on the operating table should be celebrated as much as the winning goal in a cup final.
Winning and success share many common elements but the reality is, you can win without being successful as much as you can be successful without ever winning. The real difference is that you can't always be in control of the factors that might determine a win whilst success comes from managing yourself in a disciplined fashion. The best analogy I can use is one of driving a car. A winner doesn't need to be at the steering wheel whereas the person striving for success can never be the passenger.
A recent study brings some more detail to the argument here and highlights the different factors that often contribute to winning and success.
Winners come in all shapes and sizes.
But what makes a winner? Is there any methodology to winning?
And is success and winning linked?
Winning can be defined in many ways but is usually best summed up by someone gaining a result or victory in a competition or contest.
However, if I place a bet on my football team to win the World Cup, whilst they might win and therefore provide me with a handsome return on favourable odds, I will have had little to do with the outcome. Their success would have provided me with a win.
There is an argument to suggest that winning is often more associated with competition. The need to measure oneself is as much about ego as it is accolades. You only have to look at a sportsman like Cristiano Ronaldo to realise that even after so much success, he continues to push himself and this motivation is surely more about recognition than it is about the prize.
Success is often better defined as the accomplishment of an aim or purpose and is generally less about luck and more about application.
I have always believed that the route to success comes not from intelligence or charisma or even money. I think the real path to winning comes from determination. That will to succeed can be more powerful than anything else. To want something that much can incentivize and deliver a solution when others might fall to the wayside and not deliver.
If you assess some of the most successful people in different walks of life you will quickly see that they often have one common factor. An unflappable determination. Entrepreneur, Richard Branson, inventor, James Dyson, businessman Duncan Bannatyne all started from humble beginnings and found success through hard work and determination.
Success is also subjective and to a great degree measured not by wealth but how people perceive you. Saving a life on the operating table should be celebrated as much as the winning goal in a cup final.
Winning and success share many common elements but the reality is, you can win without being successful as much as you can be successful without ever winning. The real difference is that you can't always be in control of the factors that might determine a win whilst success comes from managing yourself in a disciplined fashion. The best analogy I can use is one of driving a car. A winner doesn't need to be at the steering wheel whereas the person striving for success can never be the passenger.
A recent study brings some more detail to the argument here and highlights the different factors that often contribute to winning and success.