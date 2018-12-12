Travelling with Friends to Santorini: Things You Need to Know
In a previous article, we talked about travelling solo to India and how you can enjoy the trip to the fullest. Some destinations offer a lot to solo travellers, from a long list of attractions to visit to plenty of amenities and friendly locals ready to help you along the way. Travelling alone also gives you that extra freedom; you can do whatever you want during the trip.
Santorini, however, is a destination best enjoyed with friends or family. The island is filled with gorgeous beaches to visit, diving and snorkelling spots to explore, and even more, attractions to experience along the way. If you are planning a trip to Santorini with friends, here are some of the things you need to know about the island.
Where to Stay
Choosing where to stay in Santorini is important. You want to be close to the best attractions and spots you want to visit, but not so close that you cannot get a good night’s sleep after a long day exploring the island. There are some great villages and towns to choose from, each with their own offerings.
Perissa and Kamari, for example, are famous for being so close to the beach. You can explore nearby beaches without having to drive or take a long ride. Oia and Fira, on the other hand, are filled with great restaurants and are home to museums, historic spots, and bustling markets just waiting to be explored.
Another thing to note about staying in Santorini is the Santorini villas. When travelling with friends, staying in one of the best Santorini villas is how you get the best amenities without spending too much on multiple rooms. The best Luxury Santorini villas can be found in https://www.bluevillascollection.com/santorini; there is always a villa that suits your requirements and budget perfectly.
Getting There
How you reach the island is another important thing to know when planning a trip to Santorini. There are direct flights to the island, but only from certain cities in Europe. These flights can reach the island fairly quickly, which means you will have more time to explore the island. The same can be said for your flight home.
If you cannot find a direct flight to Santorini, you can also fly to Athens and take a ferry to the island. There are a lot of ferries to choose from, each with different schedules and facilities. Keep in mind that their prices vary too, and some of them are not always available all year round.
Once you are on the island, it is best to rent a car rather than relying on taxis. Travelling with friends means you can take turns in driving to the best places around the island. Make sure you have your driver’s license ready before deciding to drive in Santorini.
The Itinerary
The best way to enjoy Santorini is by giving yourself plenty of time to explore. There are so many things you can do on the island, from exploring the gorgeous landscape to going shopping in local markets and high-end retailers. Trying to do all of them isn’t the kind of thing you want to do on your trip to Santorini.
Instead, you want to pick a handful of activities that you really enjoy and leave plenty of gaps between them. The gaps add some flexibility to the trip, allowing you to explore the things you come across while on the island and have an even better holiday experience.
This will actually happen a lot. If you visit the Profitis Ilias Mountains, for instance, you’ll be tempted to stay longer to watch the sunset from this spot or explore the monastery found here. The Old Port, on the other hand, has a cable cart that takes you up and down the area.
Eat Local Cuisines
One last thing to know about Santorini is the fact that there are some great local dishes to try. Not sampling the local cuisine and trying local wines would make the trip less complete. Don’t just settle for upscale restaurants that serve Greek dishes, or hotel restaurants either. Find Greek restaurants visited by locals for the best culinary experience.
The same can be said for Santorini wine. The majority of wineries in the area are based on other islands, but you can still find bottles of local wine that are tasty and affordable, usually because they are relatively young. This is the perfect place to let loose a little bit and have a lot of fun with friends.
Speaking of having a lot of fun, you can also find plenty of parties on the island. For wilder ones, take a boat ride to Mykonos; you can even choose to spend a night there.
Travelling with friends to Santorini is one of the best things you can do to have fun. Now that you know how to plan better for the trip and what to expect once you are there, that fun trip will be even more spectacular.
Poppy Watt
