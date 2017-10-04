Have you been tasked with writing a high-quality research summary? Are you feeling a bit overwhelmed at the job before you? Just because you may feel confident in the subject matter that you are meant to cover, it doesn’t mean that your writing skills are up to par. For many students, the mere thought of writing a research summary is enough to cause panic and cold sweats, especially when your grades hinge upon the summary.
So, what are the key components of a high-quality research summary? What should every summary include? Here are some tips that may help you work through the process.
Give Yourself a Break
Before you even read through the tips and start to prepare yourself mentally to write the research summary, you may want to consider hiring a professional research summary writing service and leave all the work to them. A professional writing service can teach you how to write a good research summaryand can put into words the exact message you want to convey, and produce a paper that is not only impressive but will get you that amazing grade.
Typically, all you have to do is place the order and then wait for the paper to be submitted to you for review.
Understand the Assignment
If you are going to tackle the paper yourself, then the first tip is to make sure you understand the assignment. What is it that your professor wants you to discuss? It's also a good idea to keep your audience in mind so that you can appeal to them. Will it be just your professor or will it be something that you read/present to your classmates? You can cater your language to your specific audience.
Put Together a Flow Chart
If you are the type that has a hard time stringing together your thoughts and ideas in a paper, it may be helpful to put together a flowchart. You can jot down all the ideas and main points you want to cover and then take a look at how you can connect them. The flowchart is meant to be rough; it doesn’t have to look like the paper itself.
Does it Cover All the Basics?
To write a successful research summary, it needs to include a few main parts. These parts should be a clear and concise introduction that lays out the direction of the summary, the body of the paper. which is meant to support your introduction, and the conclusion that ties everything together and refers back to your introduction.
Always Make the First Draft
Most people aren’t able to create a stellar research summary the first time around, which is why a first draft is so important. After you complete your first draft, make sure you step away and take a break. Once your mind is fresh and clear you can come back to the paper and read it over. Check for spelling and grammar mistakes, as well as paying close attention to the flow. Likely,there will be at least some minor changes to make.
Some people prefer to have a friend or family member look over their first draft to ensure all mistakes are caught.
By taking each of these steps, or better yet hiring a professional research summary writer, you’re sure to get a great mark.
Katie Johnson
