Preparing for Vegas

A holiday to Vegas will undoubtedly be one of the best trips you’ve ever been on. Once you’ve sampled Sin City, it’s many wondrous sights, brilliant casinos and beautiful weather, you’ll never want to leave.
And if you prepare in the right way, your trip will be even better.
When arriving in Vegas, many people are shocked that the strip isn’t actually plonked right in the middle of the desert but is instead bordered by mountains and canyons. These offer some wonderful hiking opportunities irrespective of the time of year you go.
It’s a nice break from the strip every now and then. This will give you a breather from the hustle and bustle of the casinos as well as offering some breath-taking views.
If you are planning on a hike then packing some sensible shoes and sun screen is an absolute must and if you happen to forget either of them, make sure you take enough spends to purchase some over there. There’s a sales tax of 8.15% in Vegas so you will have to account for this.
If you’ve been out hiking all day, or even just spent the day exploring the strip, it’s likely you’ve worked up an appetite. The strip is home to a host of brilliant restaurants catering for all budgets and palettes.
However, you should make time to sample some of the best steak in the whole of the US. Few place in the states are permitted to sell kobe beef but Vegas boasts three of them. When eating out, bear in mind that tipping is compulsory and is generally around 15-20% of your meal.
Another way to unwind after a long day in the Nevada heat is by cooling off in the pool. Pool parties are the perfect way to beat the heat and the strip is even home to a water park boasting a makeshift beach, wave pool and even lazy river. Be sure to pack a bathing suit so you don’t miss out!
Of course, visiting Vegas and not stopping off at the casino is virtually unheard of. Caesars Palace is the ultimate gambling experience and few casinos in the world can match its atmosphere. Though before you sit at the table and start playing, head to the library and scan one of the “how to: books as this will ensure you don’t get absolutely rinsed.
However, if you’re relatively new to casino gambling, it’s a good idea to get a bit of practice before hand. Roulette is one of the most popular and simplest casino games on the market. Sites like onlineroulette.org.uk also offer free play versions of the game – sure to help you get some practice in before jumping in the deep end in Vegas.
If you’re lucky enough to win big at the casino then head to Forum Shops that coincidentally happen to reside at Caesar’s Palace. A fair fix of both luxury and medium to high-end retailers, you can shop till you drop whilst falling in love with the many Versace, Gucci and Hermes boutiques around you.
Planning any other trips alongside Vegas? You may wish to reconsider as you can see the world without leaving Vegas meaning you can cash and have more to spend in Sin City. There’s Paris Las Vegas which boasts a replica Eiffel Tower offering stunning panoramic views of the strip and surrounding canyons.
There’s even a tribute to Italy with gondolas, a quaint St. Mark’s Square and even an erupting replica of Lake Como. New York is also brought to Vegas with a Statue of Liberty - the resemblance to the real thing is uncanny.
As there’s so much to see, it’s advisable that you bring a camera so you can capture the memories for a lifetime. And if you use your phone as your camera then an electrical adapter and portable charger are recommended.
A holiday to Vegas will undoubtedly be one of the best trips you’ve ever been on. Once you’ve sampled Sin City, it’s many wondrous sights, brilliant casinos and beautiful weather, you’ll never want to leave.
And if you prepare in the right way, your trip will be even better.
When arriving in Vegas, many people are shocked that the strip isn’t actually plonked right in the middle of the desert but is instead bordered by mountains and canyons. These offer some wonderful hiking opportunities irrespective of the time of year you go.
It’s a nice break from the strip every now and then. This will give you a breather from the hustle and bustle of the casinos as well as offering some breath-taking views.
If you are planning on a hike then packing some sensible shoes and sun screen is an absolute must and if you happen to forget either of them, make sure you take enough spends to purchase some over there. There’s a sales tax of 8.15% in Vegas so you will have to account for this.
If you’ve been out hiking all day, or even just spent the day exploring the strip, it’s likely you’ve worked up an appetite. The strip is home to a host of brilliant restaurants catering for all budgets and palettes.
However, you should make time to sample some of the best steak in the whole of the US. Few place in the states are permitted to sell kobe beef but Vegas boasts three of them. When eating out, bear in mind that tipping is compulsory and is generally around 15-20% of your meal.
Another way to unwind after a long day in the Nevada heat is by cooling off in the pool. Pool parties are the perfect way to beat the heat and the strip is even home to a water park boasting a makeshift beach, wave pool and even lazy river. Be sure to pack a bathing suit so you don’t miss out!
Of course, visiting Vegas and not stopping off at the casino is virtually unheard of. Caesars Palace is the ultimate gambling experience and few casinos in the world can match its atmosphere. Though before you sit at the table and start playing, head to the library and scan one of the “how to: books as this will ensure you don’t get absolutely rinsed.
However, if you’re relatively new to casino gambling, it’s a good idea to get a bit of practice before hand. Roulette is one of the most popular and simplest casino games on the market. Sites like onlineroulette.org.uk also offer free play versions of the game – sure to help you get some practice in before jumping in the deep end in Vegas.
If you’re lucky enough to win big at the casino then head to Forum Shops that coincidentally happen to reside at Caesar’s Palace. A fair fix of both luxury and medium to high-end retailers, you can shop till you drop whilst falling in love with the many Versace, Gucci and Hermes boutiques around you.
Planning any other trips alongside Vegas? You may wish to reconsider as you can see the world without leaving Vegas meaning you can cash and have more to spend in Sin City. There’s Paris Las Vegas which boasts a replica Eiffel Tower offering stunning panoramic views of the strip and surrounding canyons.
There’s even a tribute to Italy with gondolas, a quaint St. Mark’s Square and even an erupting replica of Lake Como. New York is also brought to Vegas with a Statue of Liberty - the resemblance to the real thing is uncanny.
As there’s so much to see, it’s advisable that you bring a camera so you can capture the memories for a lifetime. And if you use your phone as your camera then an electrical adapter and portable charger are recommended.