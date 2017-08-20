Not All Gaming Is Bad

Online gaming is a distinct but increasingly popular type of entertainment and it comes in many more forms than people might realise. Lottery tickets, betting, digital casinos and poker all contribute to this new, emerging world, that also includes console gaming, multiplayer RPGs and first person shooters.
Although gaming in general has its critics there are also many benefits to the experience they can offer.
1. For most gamers, gaming is a highly-social activity and there are plenty of opportunities that allow for players to interact on line with their friends or other players.
2. Games can help to improve critical thinking skills and reading comprehension. The world of VR is now helping to expand this experience, immersing students and taking them to another level.
3. Video games have been shown to improve the mood of those playing them and can in some cases also relieve stress. The general belief is that games provide players with the option of tuning out from the real world.
4. Online gambling, if carefully moderated and sensibly approached, can also be fun and entertaining, especially if you share the experience with others. Sites such as casino welcome bonuses offer potential gamers the chance to access to exactly what they are spending their money on and exactly what value they might be getting.
Just like anything in life, moderation is the key and balancing your time, input and spending in a sensible manner mean you can enjoy without abusing the experience.
Poppy Watt
