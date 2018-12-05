NEW ROYAL MINT COIN COLLECTION

Historic Royal Palaces and The Royal Mint launch first licensed coin collection inspired by the Tower of London
A series of 4 collectible coins has been announced for sale by Historic Royal Palaces in collaboration with The Royal Mint. The first coin in the series was launched on the 3rd December 2018 and features the famous ravens of the Tower of London. There are a further 3 coins in the series, featuring; the Crown Jewels (March 2019); the Yeoman Warders (or ‘Beefeaters’) (June 2019) and the historic Ceremony of the Keys (June 2019).
Each coin design will be available in 7 value specifications, ranging from the brilliant uncirculated £5 denomination through to silver and gold Proof varieties. The highest value coin in the collection is a five-ounce (5oz) gold Proof coin with a retail price of £8,265.
The Tower of London raven coin is on sale nationwide as well as available directly through Historic Royal Palaces online shop www.historicroyalpalaces.com and will cost from £100 for the silver version.
The relationship between the Tower of London and The Royal Mint dates back to 1279. For 500 years all the coins of the realm were minted at the Tower of London.
Poppy Watt
