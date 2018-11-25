A mess from the mess
Forget Michelin starred restaurants or fancy bistros, if you want to eat really well you need to visit an Armed Forces’ mess, where great chefs cook up tasty meals for members of the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force.
Those of us who don’t have access to a Forces’mess can still enjoy some of their favourite dishes in 2019, thanks to The Royal BritishLegion’s new calendar.
In the calendar, each of the three services has shared some of their most popular recipes from their current day menus. Included are Navy favourites such as 'cheesy, hammy, egg toasts' and a special 'boozy Eton mess' from the Army’s Household Cavalry.
The recipes taste even better as they come with an added feel-good factor, thanks to the fact that all the profits raised from the calendars’ sale go directly to The Royal British and fund their important work providing care and support to all members of the Armed Forces community.
The calendars are available directly from the Legion’s official online store, The Poppy Shop - www.poppyshop.org.uk, for just £10.99, where you can also find a host of Christmas gift ideas.
Poppy Watt
The Royal British Legion’s work is encapsulated in its motto: Live On – to the memory of the fallen and the future of the living. The Legion is the nation's biggest Armed Forces charity providing care and support to all members of the British Armed Forces past and present and their families. It is the national custodian of Remembrance and safeguards the Military Covenant between the nation and its Armed Forces. It is well known for the annual Poppy Appeal, and its emblem the red poppy. www.britishlegion.org.uk
