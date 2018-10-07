Making trends work for you - animal print
Things you need to consider when updating your Autumn wardrobe with this season’s trends.
We love fashion and taking inspiration from the catwalk, but it is important to ensure that they fit with your style personality, colour category, and body shape so that you look and feel fabulous.
ANIMAL PRINT is everywhere this season. Here are the things you need to be mindful of if you’re looking to incorporate this trend into your wardrobe
PATTERN SIZE
There are many different sizes of animal print and if you choose the wrong one it can have a big impact on your overall look.
The taller/grander you are, the larger the print you can wear - something small and delicate will be far too ‘busy’ on you. Conversely, if you’re petite, avoid the large, bolder prints that are popular at the moment, as these will overwhelm you. It’s all about keeping prints relative to your size; so the bigger you are, the bigger the print you can wear.
COLOURWAYS
Traditional leopard print in shades of browns and taupes will flatter those who fall into the SOFT, LIGHT, WARM and DEEP categories best. If you’re CLEAR or COOL we would suggest adding a colour pop (like a bright lip) or opting for a bolder colour combination next to your face.
This season animal prints are coming in a plethora of colours so don’t feel you have to go for the usual suspects. Take your colour swatches to the shops and see what they have from your colour palette that you could try.
STATEMENT or ACCENT
If you’re DRAMATICor CREATIVE you may well want to go all-out with the animal print trend - try mixing an animal print dress with animal print boots for an all-over look that has been showcased by many fashionistas and Instagram style stars of late.
ROMANTICS will be drawn to prints too but will need a little sparkle or embellishment to give them a lift. There are also some beautiful textures available in animal print this season - look for sheer blouses and super-soft knitwear.
CITY CHICS will only wish to do a small ‘pop’ of print and the choice is yours in this area - a belt, boot, bag or scarf are all great ways to give a simple look a lift.
CLASSICS and NATURALS are unlikely to be drawn to this particular trend but if you are, take a leaf out of the CITY CHIC’s book and try a subtle accent at first (there are some great animal print trainers around for you naturals!) and build from there.
Unsure what your signature style is and want to get sorted for Autumn/Winter? Get in touch with your local colour me beautiful consultant here.
Poppy Watt
