Kaufmann’s stainless steel Sienna range of saucepans
Replacing your kitchen pots and pans can be quite daunting as the choice on offer is vast.
I for one have been hoping to replace my complete ensemble for some time now, although when faced with so many options when searching I return with nothing.
When I had the opportunity to try the Kaufmann range I was thrilled on two accounts, my search was now over and the range is easily accessible on Amazon.
Kaufmann is an English brand established in 1920. Originally, Kaufmann focused on basket ware and products made from natural materials but now aim to provide the perfect articles to enhance our everyday cooking experience.
The Sienna range is designed to stand the test of everyday use and to ensure you get the best value for money. Offering their 10-year guarantee with a 5-year non-stick warranty, these saucepans, and frying pans will clearly accompany you through years of recipes.
I have been using the set, which includes all the articles you need for everyday cooking: the 4 sizes of saucepans allow you to cook, boil and steam a wide variety of food, while the frying pan is perfect for all frying tasks. The use of stainless steel with non-stick means they are very easy to clean and abide by British standards. They are dishwasher safe and suitable for use in ovens of temperatures up to 210°C
MATERIAL: mirror polished stainless steel with PFOA free non-stick; very easy to clean
EFFICIENT COOKING: even heat distribution thanks to 'impact forged' bases; suitable for all hob types, including induction
OVER-BOIL PREVENTION: vented glass lids; EASY STORING: handles with hanging loops
Although the metal handles do allow you to use the pans in the oven my only caution is that the handles do warm up when cooking on the hob, so do take care.
My most used piece so far has definitely got to be the frying pan, it is lightweight, a convenient size, non-stick, allowing cooking anything to be a breeze - check out the picture of my evenly fried seabass.
Kaufmann has even come up with some great recipe ideas giving you some additional inspiration in the kitchen including this pizza receipe below, a video of which can be watched on their site here.
Easy Frying Pan Pizza recipe
Ingredients
Dough:
500g Strong White Bread Flour
½ Teaspoon Fine Sea Salt
1 7g Sachet Dried Yeast
2 Teaspoons Caster sugar
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Topping:
Olive Oil
Flour
Mozzarella
Toppings of your choice
Method
Dough:
In a medium bowl, mix the sugar and oil with 300ml lukewarm water. Sprinkle over the yeast and leave for 5 minutes until bubbles form.
Sieve the flour and salt into the bowl and mix until a sticky dough forms.
Turn out onto a lightly floured work surface
Flour your hands and knead until the dough is smooth.
Place into a lightly oiled bowl and cover. Place the bowl in a warm, draft-free place for 1 hour.
When the dough has almost doubled in size remove to a floured surface and knead again.
Divide the dough into 3 and roll into balls.
Topping & Cooking:
Pre-heat your oven to 210ᴰC
Roll the first ball to a diameter just larger than the base of your frying pan
Heat the frying pan to a medium heat.
Sprinkle a pinch of flour over the base of the frying pan and carefully place the dough on top.
Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
When the dough begins to bubble spoon over your tomato sauce and spread almost to the edges.
Sprinkle with mozzarella and your choice of toppings.
Transfer to the oven for 10-15 minutes until cooked.
Remove to a board and allow to rest for 5 minutes before cutting into slices.
Poppy Watt
Kaufmann’s stainless steel Sienna range of saucepans
Replacing your kitchen pots and pans can be quite daunting as the choice on offer is vast.
I for one have been hoping to replace my complete ensemble for some time now, although when faced with so many options when searching I return with nothing.
When I had the opportunity to try the Kaufmann range I was thrilled on two accounts, my search was now over and the range is easily accessible on Amazon.
Kaufmann is an English brand established in 1920. Originally, Kaufmann focused on basket ware and products made from natural materials but now aim to provide the perfect articles to enhance our everyday cooking experience.
The Sienna range is designed to stand the test of everyday use and to ensure you get the best value for money. Offering their 10-year guarantee with a 5-year non-stick warranty, these saucepans, and frying pans will clearly accompany you through years of recipes.
I have been using the set, which includes all the articles you need for everyday cooking: the 4 sizes of saucepans allow you to cook, boil and steam a wide variety of food, while the frying pan is perfect for all frying tasks. The use of stainless steel with non-stick means they are very easy to clean and abide by British standards. They are dishwasher safe and suitable for use in ovens of temperatures up to 210°C
MATERIAL: mirror polished stainless steel with PFOA free non-stick; very easy to clean
EFFICIENT COOKING: even heat distribution thanks to 'impact forged' bases; suitable for all hob types, including induction
OVER-BOIL PREVENTION: vented glass lids; EASY STORING: handles with hanging loops
Although the metal handles do allow you to use the pans in the oven my only caution is that the handles do warm up when cooking on the hob, so do take care.
My most used piece so far has definitely got to be the frying pan, it is lightweight, a convenient size, non-stick, allowing cooking anything to be a breeze - check out the picture of my evenly fried seabass.
Kaufmann has even come up with some great recipe ideas giving you some additional inspiration in the kitchen including this pizza receipe below, a video of which can be watched on their site here.
Easy Frying Pan Pizza recipe
Ingredients
Dough:
500g Strong White Bread Flour
½ Teaspoon Fine Sea Salt
1 7g Sachet Dried Yeast
2 Teaspoons Caster sugar
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Topping:
Olive Oil
Flour
Mozzarella
Toppings of your choice
Method
Dough:
In a medium bowl, mix the sugar and oil with 300ml lukewarm water. Sprinkle over the yeast and leave for 5 minutes until bubbles form.
Sieve the flour and salt into the bowl and mix until a sticky dough forms.
Turn out onto a lightly floured work surface
Flour your hands and knead until the dough is smooth.
Place into a lightly oiled bowl and cover. Place the bowl in a warm, draft-free place for 1 hour.
When the dough has almost doubled in size remove to a floured surface and knead again.
Divide the dough into 3 and roll into balls.
Topping & Cooking:
Pre-heat your oven to 210ᴰC
Roll the first ball to a diameter just larger than the base of your frying pan
Heat the frying pan to a medium heat.
Sprinkle a pinch of flour over the base of the frying pan and carefully place the dough on top.
Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
When the dough begins to bubble spoon over your tomato sauce and spread almost to the edges.
Sprinkle with mozzarella and your choice of toppings.
Transfer to the oven for 10-15 minutes until cooked.
Remove to a board and allow to rest for 5 minutes before cutting into slices.
Poppy Watt