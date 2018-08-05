Judge Table Top Grill
The perfect tool for effortless entertaining.
It was pancakes all round last night al fresco style; with a little bit of help from my new Judge Table Top Grill.
They call it effortless entertainment, and it certainly was.
With 5 heat settings offering different heat temperatures (from 120 to 240°C) allows you the freedom to cook a variety of foods, from sweet treat pancakes to healthy fish, to frying an egg and searing a steak or as in the picture a juicy Kebab, or simply use it as a hot plate to keep food warm. The outcome was that the Table Top Grill was a useful asset to the dining table, simple to use, a touch of theatre and a talking point for the family.
It looked impressive and with a large 370mm x 250mm non-stick cooking surface plenty of room for all your favourite foods. With a thoughtful design, the drip tray below is independent and can lift away from the base for easy cleaning.
This heating plate also includes a channel to drain away fat into a removable collecting chamber below for healthier cooking.
The embedded heating element has a detachable thermostat making storage afterward a simple task.
The superior build of this grill makes it suitable for indoor as well as open-air use and the large phenolic handles make it easy and safe to transport.
Your Table Top Grill also comes with a 2 year Judge guarantee. Price £88.90
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt
