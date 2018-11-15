How To Improve Employee Retention Rates
When you run a small business, it is important that you keep it running smoothly at all times. One of the things that you need to consider is how you are going to keep your employees and prevent them from moving to a rival company. You can do certain things that can help make working at your company more satisfying and desirable for employees. In this article, we are going to discuss how you can improve employee retention rates. Keep reading to find out more.
Offer Flexible Working
Do you have set hours that your employees have to work? It is very important to remember that a lot of people in your company might have families that they need to build their schedule around causing problems when it comes to certain working hours. If you were to begin offering flexible working, you might find that your employees are more likely to stick around for longer. They might be reluctant to leave in case their new employer doesn’t offer this so consider it carefully.
Throw A Christmas Party
If you really want to improve your employee retention rates, then you need to think about how you can reward your staff. One of the best ways to reward your staff for their hard work is through a Christmas party that will bring them together. To organise your Christmas party, check out office Christmas events by Team Tactics where you’ll find plenty of ideas and everything you need to throw a great party. This will help improve your employee retention rates.
Provide Good Training
One of the reasons why many people end up leaving a company is because they are thrown in at the deep end. If you want to improve your employee retention rates, then you should think about providing extensive training and ensuring that your new staff members are comfortable. If they know what they are doing, they’ll be more comfortable and more likely to stay at your small business for longer.
Hire Selectively
When it comes to employee retention rates, it is important that you are thinking carefully about who you are hiring. Take into consideration the previous experience that your candidates have and how long they have stayed at their previous jobs. Candidates who fit right into your business will be more likely to stay longer and your employee retention rates will reflect that.
Give Recognition
The final way to improve employee retention rates is to give recognition when your employees deserve it. If you are running a small business, then you might find that your employees are doing a lot of work to help run your business and they should get recognition for this. Think about giving praise, offering bonuses and anything else you can. Some companies give a pay rise to those employees who have stuck around for a long time and this is definitely something which you should consider doing.
Get To Work
If you want to improve your employee retention rates, then you should think about trying out some of the ideas that we have listed in this article. Keeping your employees is all about treating them well so if you are willing to host a Christmas party or give some extra recognition then it will go a long way. If you are able to take on board all of the advice that we have given, then you should be able to improve your employee retention rates overall. Soon, you’ll have a reliable team that stays with you for a long time.
Poppy Watt
