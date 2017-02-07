Hen Weekend – Home or Away
It’s a tricky one, staying on home soil in good old Blighty or heading to the nearest airport and partying abroad?
To help you decide where we asked Freedom, as the longest established hen party planner around, for some words of wisdom on their most popular 5 UK and 5 Overseas locations. Which will tempt you, we wonder.
Let’s be biased and start with the best UK hen weekend locations so much to do, so much on offer and all on your doorstep.
London Hen Weekends
It has to be right up there up and no surprise, the option that offers you hens everything… literally. Our Capital has thelargest choice of bars, restaurants, shops and culturetopped off with some of our finest hotels. Add in a glimpse of the Royals, culture, super-clubs, Soho, Covent Garden, Harrods, red buses, black cabs... the list goes on and on and on.
Newcastle Hen Weekends
Howay the lasses those Geordies are world famous for their love of big parties. Hands down the MOST party-welcoming City the UK. An area of town called the ‘The Bigg Market’ helped put Newcastle on the hen night party map. Whilst the newly developed Quayside offers a little more diversity, style and class. Freedom recommend a Booze Cruise along the river Tyne, a Lip Sync Battle challenge and definitely finishing the night with some Nightclub VIP.
Essex Hen Weekends
You can shop where the TOWIE girls shop, drink in their favourite bars and even dance the night away in 'LuXe'. Be sure to pack your best frock, highest heels and plenty of bling. Cameras at the ready, you Essex hen night girls could be mingling with the cast of TOWIE - how 'reem' would that be! All that AND you’re only 30 minutes on the Tube into London. Freedom recommend taking the official TOWIE tour, cocktail making and some nude life drawing… all in the name of art of course.
Bournemouth Hen Weekends
Oh we do love to be beside the seaside. You've 7 miles of sandy beaches to work on your Bournemouth hen night tan. Factor in lazing on the beach soaking up the rays, exhilarating watersports for the thrill seekers or maxing the credit cards in the shops. Voted the "Happiest" place in Britain, so take a seat at one of the numerous beach side cafes, maybe order some wine and take in the view. Freedom recommend taking to the water in a Kayak or slightly safer a Boat Cruise and an evening Beach Party with nightclub entry.
Nottingham Hen Weekends
Blessed with a central location, some of the best activity sites in the country, a fabulous nightlife and some wonderful city centre accommodation, it's no wonder Nottingham hen nights prove to be so popular. Revel in bars along the canal side, the Lace Market and in Market Square, then treat yourselves to a few souvenirs. Nottingham really is a shopper’s heaven with over 1300 shops, 6 major department stores and 2 major shopping centres. Freedom recommend taking advantage of those amazing activity sites with Karting Queens or multiple activity options such as Crazy Gang and Goofy Games.
So if you and the girls fancy dusting off your passports, packing your suitcases and jetting off, here are Freedom’s top 5 hen weekend destinations abroad
Barcelona Hen Weekends
It could be the winning combination of a seaside resort with all the benefits of a city break, perfect. Home to one of the Mediterranean's busiest ports this city has thrived on its ability to capture the very heart of visitors, reeling you in with its unrivalled character and addictive appeal. Old and new with the huge development of Port Olympic and the narrow winding streets of the Gothic Quarter. Expect all and everything in between from the nightlife, from chill out beach bars and waterfront clubs, to quirky back street basement bars running off Las Ramblas.Your 'must do' list should really feature well-known landmarks like the Picasso Museum, La Sagrada Família, La Rambla and Barcelona Cathedral. Freedom recommend a Catamaran Cruise followed by some authentic Flamenco.
Benidorm Hen Weekends
Welcome to Benidorm, a cocktail of party brilliance. What's not to love about the fabulous weather, the beautiful beaches and the non-stop party atmosphere? If you’re looking for unadulterated fun in the sun on a budget, Benidorm is your best friend. The many café and bars compete for your custom with 1.23 euro breakfasts, perfect to soak up beach days and boozy nights. Expect to chill at the beach, indulge in a few cocktails at the many bars, take a stroll through the old town, or visit one of 5 theme parks. Freedom recommends some Water Activities followed by a Bar Tour.
Budapest Hen Weekends
A city that serves up the best of both worlds, you have historical Buda with the Castel district and cobbled paths. Then on the other side of the winding Danube River we have Pest, a vibrant and lively party place. Budapest is a city for drinkers, with some of the most unique bars in the world. Turkish Thermal baths, pleasure boats cruising up and down the beautiful Danube bend, thriving nightlife, exotic food and great wine! Budapest certainly has a lot to boast with an indescribable passionate feel. Freedom recommends a Bike Tour followed by Hungary’s best Drag Show.
Marbella Hen Weekends
The Versace of hen parties, the D and G of hen weekends, the Louis Vuitton of hen nights. We give you girls, Marbs, playground to the rich and famous. Experience Life on Marbs , it’s not all fake tan and Cheshire grins, there’s a lot of that obvs but there’s more. The resorts of Puerto Banus and Marbella combine to make the perfect sun drenched party hot spot. Separated by the "Golden Mile", both serve ample upmarket bars and restaurants. So if that all sounds up your street then the only way really is Marbs. Freedom recommends a 3 hour Boat Cruise followed by an evening Beach Party.
Prague Hen Weekends
You just have to Czech-out Prague. The combination of restaurants, sightseeing, opera and intoxicating nightlife help to give Prague the reputation of being one of the mostbeautiful hen night destinations in the world. The iconic Wenceslas Square and Charles Bridge forms the hub of our Prague weekend. Couple these cobbled streets and other historic wonders with the wild party that this feisty city delivers and you'll be onto a winner. Think bars and clubs that are open all hours, party that spill onto the street and activities that push the daring.
Poppy Watt
Hen Weekend – Home or Away
It’s a tricky one, staying on home soil in good old Blighty or heading to the nearest airport and partying abroad?
To help you decide where we asked Freedom, as the longest established hen party planner around, for some words of wisdom on their most popular 5 UK and 5 Overseas locations. Which will tempt you, we wonder.
Let’s be biased and start with the best UK hen weekend locations so much to do, so much on offer and all on your doorstep.
London Hen Weekends
It has to be right up there up and no surprise, the option that offers you hens everything… literally. Our Capital has thelargest choice of bars, restaurants, shops and culturetopped off with some of our finest hotels. Add in a glimpse of the Royals, culture, super-clubs, Soho, Covent Garden, Harrods, red buses, black cabs... the list goes on and on and on.
Newcastle Hen Weekends
Howay the lasses those Geordies are world famous for their love of big parties. Hands down the MOST party-welcoming City the UK. An area of town called the ‘The Bigg Market’ helped put Newcastle on the hen night party map. Whilst the newly developed Quayside offers a little more diversity, style and class. Freedom recommend a Booze Cruise along the river Tyne, a Lip Sync Battle challenge and definitely finishing the night with some Nightclub VIP.
Essex Hen Weekends
You can shop where the TOWIE girls shop, drink in their favourite bars and even dance the night away in 'LuXe'. Be sure to pack your best frock, highest heels and plenty of bling. Cameras at the ready, you Essex hen night girls could be mingling with the cast of TOWIE - how 'reem' would that be! All that AND you’re only 30 minutes on the Tube into London. Freedom recommend taking the official TOWIE tour, cocktail making and some nude life drawing… all in the name of art of course.
Bournemouth Hen Weekends
Oh we do love to be beside the seaside. You've 7 miles of sandy beaches to work on your Bournemouth hen night tan. Factor in lazing on the beach soaking up the rays, exhilarating watersports for the thrill seekers or maxing the credit cards in the shops. Voted the "Happiest" place in Britain, so take a seat at one of the numerous beach side cafes, maybe order some wine and take in the view. Freedom recommend taking to the water in a Kayak or slightly safer a Boat Cruise and an evening Beach Party with nightclub entry.
Nottingham Hen Weekends
Blessed with a central location, some of the best activity sites in the country, a fabulous nightlife and some wonderful city centre accommodation, it's no wonder Nottingham hen nights prove to be so popular. Revel in bars along the canal side, the Lace Market and in Market Square, then treat yourselves to a few souvenirs. Nottingham really is a shopper’s heaven with over 1300 shops, 6 major department stores and 2 major shopping centres. Freedom recommend taking advantage of those amazing activity sites with Karting Queens or multiple activity options such as Crazy Gang and Goofy Games.
So if you and the girls fancy dusting off your passports, packing your suitcases and jetting off, here are Freedom’s top 5 hen weekend destinations abroad
Barcelona Hen Weekends
It could be the winning combination of a seaside resort with all the benefits of a city break, perfect. Home to one of the Mediterranean's busiest ports this city has thrived on its ability to capture the very heart of visitors, reeling you in with its unrivalled character and addictive appeal. Old and new with the huge development of Port Olympic and the narrow winding streets of the Gothic Quarter. Expect all and everything in between from the nightlife, from chill out beach bars and waterfront clubs, to quirky back street basement bars running off Las Ramblas.Your 'must do' list should really feature well-known landmarks like the Picasso Museum, La Sagrada Família, La Rambla and Barcelona Cathedral. Freedom recommend a Catamaran Cruise followed by some authentic Flamenco.
Benidorm Hen Weekends
Welcome to Benidorm, a cocktail of party brilliance. What's not to love about the fabulous weather, the beautiful beaches and the non-stop party atmosphere? If you’re looking for unadulterated fun in the sun on a budget, Benidorm is your best friend. The many café and bars compete for your custom with 1.23 euro breakfasts, perfect to soak up beach days and boozy nights. Expect to chill at the beach, indulge in a few cocktails at the many bars, take a stroll through the old town, or visit one of 5 theme parks. Freedom recommends some Water Activities followed by a Bar Tour.
Budapest Hen Weekends
A city that serves up the best of both worlds, you have historical Buda with the Castel district and cobbled paths. Then on the other side of the winding Danube River we have Pest, a vibrant and lively party place. Budapest is a city for drinkers, with some of the most unique bars in the world. Turkish Thermal baths, pleasure boats cruising up and down the beautiful Danube bend, thriving nightlife, exotic food and great wine! Budapest certainly has a lot to boast with an indescribable passionate feel. Freedom recommends a Bike Tour followed by Hungary’s best Drag Show.
Marbella Hen Weekends
The Versace of hen parties, the D and G of hen weekends, the Louis Vuitton of hen nights. We give you girls, Marbs, playground to the rich and famous. Experience Life on Marbs , it’s not all fake tan and Cheshire grins, there’s a lot of that obvs but there’s more. The resorts of Puerto Banus and Marbella combine to make the perfect sun drenched party hot spot. Separated by the "Golden Mile", both serve ample upmarket bars and restaurants. So if that all sounds up your street then the only way really is Marbs. Freedom recommends a 3 hour Boat Cruise followed by an evening Beach Party.
Prague Hen Weekends
You just have to Czech-out Prague. The combination of restaurants, sightseeing, opera and intoxicating nightlife help to give Prague the reputation of being one of the mostbeautiful hen night destinations in the world. The iconic Wenceslas Square and Charles Bridge forms the hub of our Prague weekend. Couple these cobbled streets and other historic wonders with the wild party that this feisty city delivers and you'll be onto a winner. Think bars and clubs that are open all hours, party that spill onto the street and activities that push the daring.
Poppy Watt