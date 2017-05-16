Father’s Day gifts from Historic Royal Palaces
From medieval tankards to regal cufflinks, or even a luxury sheepskin armchair, Historic Royal Palaces have a great choice of gifts guaranteed to delight any man. All items are available at www.historicroyalpalaces.com with selected items available at on-site palaces shops.
Cufflinks
A wide range of cufflinks is available, from intricately detailed silver plated lion and unicorn cufflinks to a simple blue and white flowered ceramic pair, or more elaborate hand-cut and hand polished silver and jet set with an intricate trefoil and an antique finish. From £17.99 to £200
Pocket Watches
Popular with men of all ages, a pocket watch adds a certain style to any outfit. This new collection includes the Guard’s watch with a Roman numeral face and engraved case and the mechanical wind-up watch with it’s darker patterned case. Price: £45 and £35.
Tankards and goblets
New this year are these medieval or crusader tankards and a lionheart goblet, a must for any knight of the week. Tankard £24.99 and goblet £22.99
Washbags
Time for a new washbag and those on offer include the traditional stylist leather type or a more distinctive tweed style. Price £80 and £60.
Whisky
A wee dram is always welcome and this stylish traditional wicker hamper is an ideal companion to a bottle of Spey Royal Choice single malt whisky. Hamper: £40, whisky: £45 for 200ml and £150 for 700ml.
Luxury armchair and matching stool
And for the father who likes nothing more than relaxing in a comfy chair, why not treat them to a luxury wing backed sheepskin baa baa armchair, or matching footstool available in a variety of colours.
Armchair: £2,500, footstool: £149
And Finally ….
This fun apron has been inspired by a suit of armour made for Henry VIII in 1540 – currently on display at the Tower of London – and is sure to confer even the least confident chef some of Henry VIII’s famous swagger. £14.99
Poppy Watt
