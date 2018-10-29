A Coat for every occasion
Wondering which coat style to invest in this season?
The Colour me Beautiful team have nailed it down to three essential styles that will see you through any occasion for the months ahead...
The Cosy Quilted Parka
The all-weather, four-wheel drive coat - take it anywhere and it will do the job!
Now, this certainly isn't the most stylish coat you'll own but my goodness it will be warm and cosy!
If you are a regular on the school run, have a furry friend to take on daily walks or are hoping to enjoy the great outdoors in some form this Autumn/Winter then a quilted coat is a must.
The Elegant cape
With statement sleeves and interesting cuffs featuring heavily this season it can be difficult finding outerwear to accommodate these details.
An elegant alternative to a jacket, a cape offers a little warmth for more formal occasions without ruining the overall look of your outfit.
The statement shade
A smart/casual coat that can elevate an everyday look will be a welcome addition to any wardrobe this season. Perfect for those long shopping days in the lead-up to Christmas too.
Opt for a stand-out colour from your palette to really make you feel fabulous!
How to find your signature style
Colour me beautiful image consultants help you translate this season's key trends into your wardrobe in a way that makes you look and feel fabulous. For more information visit here
Poppy Watt
