Candy Crush Success

Games like Candy Crush keep their players coming back day after day and yet they offer very little gameplay when compared to games on modern consoles and PC’s but why is this? Candy Crush isn’t alone in its ability to maintain a large audience through simple yet compelling gameplay. Clash of Clans and another Supercell release, Clash Royale have both enjoyed a large number of players consistently logging in to play their free-to-play game.
Candy Crush does an effective job of having a lot of deals and offers for the first time real money spenders. This is partly to soften the blow of initially spending money as studies show that once someone spends money in a game they are much more likely to do so again. These offers are great because they benefit both the player and the developers. These promotions are similar to those seen in online gambling and mobile casinos such as LadyLucks. These promotions are designed to allow the players to get a feel for the game and try to give the player as much as possible in order to attract them back later.
One of the reasons is certainly the fact that the game is free to play. Anybody can download a copy of Clash Royale or Candy Crush from the various app stores and start playing immediately without the need to pay for anything. However, these games do a great job of convincing players to come back and this is due to how gamified they are.
That might sound like a weird way to classify them as they are clearly games but they employ specific methods that keep players coming back day after day and one that often results in those same players spending real world money, too.
Candy Crush has an energy system that means players can only enjoy a few rounds before they either need to wait or pay money to keep playing. Clash of Clans has a similar system but it does it in the form of troops. Players who chose to put their phones down for a bit are prompted by the game when they can play again and this becomes a pattern. Play a bit, wait a bit, play a bit. Gradually players become used to this but often they eventually want to play more without all the waiting. This is where the in-app purchases come into play.
