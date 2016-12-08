Book Corner

Two more great titles to consider.
We look over Ten Days by Gillian Slovo and Yann Martel’s The High Mountains Of Portugal.
Ten Days by Gillian Slovo
House of Cards meets Homeland in this contemporary thriller tracing a riot from its inception through to its impact one year on....
In Ten Days, a death at police hands has repercussions far beyond one family plunged into grief.... As rioting erupts in the middle of a stifling heat wave, the dead man becomes a useful tactic in political games at the highest level. From a Home Secretary’s attempts to unseat a Prime Minister, to a new Met Police Commissioner fighting for his job, to families torn apart: In Ten Days, Gillian Slovo shows what happens when politics, policing and the hard realities of living in London collide.
Gillian Slovo is a playwright and the author of thirteen books, including five crime novels. She was born in South Africa and lives in London.
The High Mountains of Portugal by Yann Martel
The internationally bestselling novel from the author of Life of Pi is now out on paperback.
Lost in Portugal. Lost in grief. With nothing but a chimpanzee.
A man thrown backwards by heartbreak goes in search of an artefact that could unsettle history. A woman carries her husband to a doctor in a suitcase. A Canadian senator begins new life, in a new country, in the company of a chimp called Odo. From these stories of journeying, of loss and faith, Yann Martel makes a novel unlike any other: moving, profound and magical.
Yann Martel was born in Spain in 1963. After studying philosophy at university, he worked at odd jobs and travelled before turning to writing. He is the author of the 2002 Man Booker Prize-winning novel Life of Pi. He lives in Canada.
George R Vaughan
Women Talking has a double bill of both books featured here to offer 2 of our subscribers.
For your chance to win simply tell us who published Ten Days and The High Mountains of Portugal?
Send your answers to competitions@womentalking.co.uk, ensuring you place the words Book Corner in the subject header, also including your unique Women Talking username with the submission. Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
The competition closes on December 29th and the winners will be announced soon after.
The editor’s decision is final and there are no cash alternatives.
Actual prize may differ from images shown.
Two more great titles to consider.
We look over Ten Days by Gillian Slovo and Yann Martel’s The High Mountains Of Portugal.
Ten Days by Gillian Slovo
House of Cards meets Homeland in this contemporary thriller tracing a riot from its inception through to its impact one year on....
In Ten Days, a death at police hands has repercussions far beyond one family plunged into grief.... As rioting erupts in the middle of a stifling heat wave, the dead man becomes a useful tactic in political games at the highest level. From a Home Secretary’s attempts to unseat a Prime Minister, to a new Met Police Commissioner fighting for his job, to families torn apart: In Ten Days, Gillian Slovo shows what happens when politics, policing and the hard realities of living in London collide.
Gillian Slovo is a playwright and the author of thirteen books, including five crime novels. She was born in South Africa and lives in London.
The High Mountains of Portugal by Yann Martel
The internationally bestselling novel from the author of Life of Pi is now out on paperback.
Lost in Portugal. Lost in grief. With nothing but a chimpanzee.
A man thrown backwards by heartbreak goes in search of an artefact that could unsettle history. A woman carries her husband to a doctor in a suitcase. A Canadian senator begins new life, in a new country, in the company of a chimp called Odo. From these stories of journeying, of loss and faith, Yann Martel makes a novel unlike any other: moving, profound and magical.
Yann Martel was born in Spain in 1963. After studying philosophy at university, he worked at odd jobs and travelled before turning to writing. He is the author of the 2002 Man Booker Prize-winning novel Life of Pi. He lives in Canada.
George R Vaughan
Women Talking has a double bill of both books featured here to offer 2 of our subscribers.
For your chance to win simply tell us who published Ten Days and The High Mountains of Portugal?
Send your answers to competitions@womentalking.co.uk, ensuring you place the words Book Corner in the subject header, also including your unique Women Talking username with the submission. Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
The competition closes on December 29th and the winners will be announced soon after.
The editor’s decision is final and there are no cash alternatives.
Actual prize may differ from images shown.