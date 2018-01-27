Beating Slots!

Can the slots be beaten? We take a closer look to see if there is any truth in the rumours or whether it is just another online myth.
Slot Machine - Random Generator
If you’ve played at any online casino you've probably felt that often there are other forces at work or even that the experience is somehow scripted – at times delivering a constant payout and on others a constant loss! The reality is that every spin is random, driven by a random number generator, which doesn’t keep any history of your previous sessions.
Effectively it’s all a game of pure chance and if you were able to make that big win on a single spin, there’s nothing to say you couldn’t do the same thing a second time – or just as easily lose it all!
So how can you build a strategy around online slots? The reality is thatl you can’t and any company that tells you otherwise is just plain lying.
However, there are a few things you could keep in mind to improve your chances of winning, even if it wouldn’t be classed as an out and out strategy.
Increase your chances
There is no secret to winning. You need the blessing of whatever God you follow or hot run of luck.
Machines with high RTP
However, one thing to bear in mind is that each slot has a set payout percentage (RTP - return to player). This is the percentage the machine pays back to the casino players. This usually sits around 96-97%. This is no secret; most online casino will show this information if you check the small print. So, one particualr strategy might be to seek out any games that a high RTP.
Bonus offer
Another way to increase the chances of winning is to ensure you choose a casino that offers a fair deal on bonuses to double or even triple up your bankroll. However, you should keep your eyes open for the wagering requirement. Everything below 30X is a fair deal for you as a player. Everything over 35X is not a good deal and you should stay away. Check out this website to learn more about casino bonuses.
Conclusion
If you read about strategies that claim their way is bulletproof and that you will win with them every time – move on. Online gaming is based on pure luck. Play to have a fun, perhaps enjoy a little bit of excitement but certainly not with the main aim of winning money. Any financial gain is only a perk you’re granted if your lucky.
Make sure to play responsibly and if you would like to get in contact with anyone concerning gambling problem. We recommend visiting begambleaware.org.
Best of luck!
