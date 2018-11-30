7 Wardrobe Essentials for Every Woman
Every woman goes through that “I have nothing to wear, I hate everything” moment at least once in their lives. Wardrobe staples are pieces that are meant to make the process of dressing yourself every day infinitely easier. You can mix and match them with other bolder, more eye-catching statement pieces in your closet to create outfits that can suit every possible occasion. These pieces do not need to be expensive and you can certainly take advantage of Newchic offers to score classic, durable key pieces. If you wish to start over or if you just want to update an old favorite, here are some wardrobe essentials that every woman should own.
White Tee
There is probably nothing more versatile than a plain white tee. No closet is complete without one. You can style it in so many ways, with a pair of jeans, a colorful skirt, or even a slip dress, the perfect white tee is definitely the gift that keeps on giving. They are the perfect canvas for layering necklaces and other statement accessories. Make sure to check to find some Asos discount offerings to find one that is very soft and has a relaxed, live-in fit.
White Sneakers
Everyone loves a good running shoe, but the classic white sneakers are a wardrobe staple that will go with a lot of outfits, from cropped slacks, jeans, skirts, tailored suits to slip dresses. White sneakers are comfortable enough to walk miles in but look more refined than traditional running shoes. White kicks are not just for younger girls, every woman can look stylish with this classic pair. Choose a sleek and classic style that can take your look from day to night.
Leather Jacket
A leather jacket goes with practically everything that you own. It is definitely worth the splurge because it is practically an investment that only gets better with age. You can wear a leather jacket all year round, whether you are teaming it with leggings or jeans. You can even wear it over a formal dress, to give you that edgy but feminine look. If you are choosing something for the colder months, consider going one size up from your normal fit so that you can have room to layer knitwear when it is chilly outside.
Ankle Boots
Ankle boots are as necessary as the perfect white tee and a good pair is definitely a must for your wardrobe. Ankle boots help you easily transition from day to night. They are perfect when you wear dresses, leggings, and jeans. Invest in mid-height pair that you can dress up or down. Heeled black ankle boots are certainly a staple favorite, but consider getting a pair with block heels if you are going for comfort. Statement ankle boots that come in red, metallic colours, or leopard print are always a great way to spice up an otherwise plain outfit.
Little Black Dress
An LBD is a no-brainer as it is the perfect blank slate for styling and accessorizing. It is also perfectly fine on its own. It is perfect for any occasion, whether you are dressing up for work, for brunch, for a night out, or for anything else that might come up in between. An LBD will get you through the tough times, and will often serve as the centerpiece for any decent wardrobe. Choose one that will stand the test of time, with a silhouette that flatters your body frame and shows off your best assets.
Blazer
A longline blazer is a piece that is appropriate no matter the season and is a true workhorse for any office look. No matter what style you choose, whether it is in classic black or heritage-inspired checks, an elegant blazer will be sure to elevate even the most casual outfits. It is a great outerwear substitute when it is not cold enough for bulky coats, and it gives your cocktail dress that extra something to pull your entire look together. Even if you do not work in an office, you should have a pair that flatters your body type. If it does not fit right off the bat, you can have it tailored to achieve a better silhouette.
Sleek Pumps
A pair of sleek pumps is sure to boost your confidence. They are a reliable and versatile piece, sophisticated and sultry all at once. They are a solid staple that you should always keep in your rotation, especially for those working women who have to abide by strict office dress codes. Many women have them under their desk, ready to go when there is an important meeting or an after work appointment. Choose a comfortable pair that will serve as your best friend for your all evening events, and that you can take anywhere during the day.
Poppy Watt
7 Wardrobe Essentials for Every Woman
Every woman goes through that “I have nothing to wear, I hate everything” moment at least once in their lives. Wardrobe staples are pieces that are meant to make the process of dressing yourself every day infinitely easier. You can mix and match them with other bolder, more eye-catching statement pieces in your closet to create outfits that can suit every possible occasion. These pieces do not need to be expensive and you can certainly take advantage of Newchic offers to score classic, durable key pieces. If you wish to start over or if you just want to update an old favorite, here are some wardrobe essentials that every woman should own.
White Tee
There is probably nothing more versatile than a plain white tee. No closet is complete without one. You can style it in so many ways, with a pair of jeans, a colorful skirt, or even a slip dress, the perfect white tee is definitely the gift that keeps on giving. They are the perfect canvas for layering necklaces and other statement accessories. Make sure to check to find some Asos discount offerings to find one that is very soft and has a relaxed, live-in fit.
White Sneakers
Everyone loves a good running shoe, but the classic white sneakers are a wardrobe staple that will go with a lot of outfits, from cropped slacks, jeans, skirts, tailored suits to slip dresses. White sneakers are comfortable enough to walk miles in but look more refined than traditional running shoes. White kicks are not just for younger girls, every woman can look stylish with this classic pair. Choose a sleek and classic style that can take your look from day to night.
Leather Jacket
A leather jacket goes with practically everything that you own. It is definitely worth the splurge because it is practically an investment that only gets better with age. You can wear a leather jacket all year round, whether you are teaming it with leggings or jeans. You can even wear it over a formal dress, to give you that edgy but feminine look. If you are choosing something for the colder months, consider going one size up from your normal fit so that you can have room to layer knitwear when it is chilly outside.
Ankle Boots
Ankle boots are as necessary as the perfect white tee and a good pair is definitely a must for your wardrobe. Ankle boots help you easily transition from day to night. They are perfect when you wear dresses, leggings, and jeans. Invest in mid-height pair that you can dress up or down. Heeled black ankle boots are certainly a staple favorite, but consider getting a pair with block heels if you are going for comfort. Statement ankle boots that come in red, metallic colours, or leopard print are always a great way to spice up an otherwise plain outfit.
Little Black Dress
An LBD is a no-brainer as it is the perfect blank slate for styling and accessorizing. It is also perfectly fine on its own. It is perfect for any occasion, whether you are dressing up for work, for brunch, for a night out, or for anything else that might come up in between. An LBD will get you through the tough times, and will often serve as the centerpiece for any decent wardrobe. Choose one that will stand the test of time, with a silhouette that flatters your body frame and shows off your best assets.
Blazer
A longline blazer is a piece that is appropriate no matter the season and is a true workhorse for any office look. No matter what style you choose, whether it is in classic black or heritage-inspired checks, an elegant blazer will be sure to elevate even the most casual outfits. It is a great outerwear substitute when it is not cold enough for bulky coats, and it gives your cocktail dress that extra something to pull your entire look together. Even if you do not work in an office, you should have a pair that flatters your body type. If it does not fit right off the bat, you can have it tailored to achieve a better silhouette.
Sleek Pumps
A pair of sleek pumps is sure to boost your confidence. They are a reliable and versatile piece, sophisticated and sultry all at once. They are a solid staple that you should always keep in your rotation, especially for those working women who have to abide by strict office dress codes. Many women have them under their desk, ready to go when there is an important meeting or an after work appointment. Choose a comfortable pair that will serve as your best friend for your all evening events, and that you can take anywhere during the day.
Poppy Watt